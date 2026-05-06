IPL 2026: LSG vs RCB playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be looking to secure their first win at home in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 when they host defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday, May 7.

Both teams have had polar opposite seasons so far, as LSG, with just two wins and seven losses, are sitting at the bottom of the points table, while RCB, with six wins and three losses, are in second spot.

In terms of team combination, LSG have looked rather puzzled as, despite every possible combination being tried, they are still unable to find a way to win. Earlier, their batters were letting them down, but in the last game they scored 228 batting first and that was still not enough as their bowlers were unable to put pressure on Mumbai Indians (MI), who went on to record their highest successful chase in the IPL to win the game.

ALSO READ: Chinnaswamy Stadium snubbed; Ahmedabad to host IPL 2026 final on May 31 On the other hand, RCB, after a great start, have started to show some chinks in their armour, especially in the batting department, as the middle order has been inconsistent in the last few games. However, despite their loss against GT in the last game, they are unlikely to make any unforced changes in the playing 11.

IPL 2026: LSG vs RCB playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants playing 11 (probable): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav

Impact players: Siddharth M, Digvesh Rathi, Mayank Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad

Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11 (probable): Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood

Impact players: Rasikh Salam Dar, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Venkatesh Iyer ALSO READ: KSCA disappointed after missing out on IPL 2026 playoffs hosting rights Rasikh Salam Dar, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Venkatesh Iyer

LSG vs RCB head-to-head in IPL

Total matches played: 7

RCB won: 5

LSG won: 2

No result: 0

Squads of both teams

LSG squad for IPL 2026: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (wk/capt), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Matthew Breetzke, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Himmat Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Josh Inglis, Naman Tiwari, Arshin Kulkarni, Mayank Prabhu Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Arjun Tendulkar, Mohsin Khan, George Linde

RCB squad for IPL 2026: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Nuwan Thushara, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal

IPL 2026 match on May 7: LSG vs RCB live toss, telecast and live streaming details

Which teams will clash on May 7 (Thursday) in IPL 2026?

Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will clash in match 50 of IPL 2026 on May 7 (Thursday).

What is the venue of the LSG vs RCB IPL 2026 match?

Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium will host the IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

When will the live toss for the LSG vs RCB take place?

The live toss for the LSG vs RCB cricket match will take place at 7 PM IST on May 7.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s LSG vs RCB IPL 2026 match in India?