PBKS' most costly player, full list of players bought in IPL 2025 auction

Punjab Kings squad: All you need to know about players and their salary
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2024 | 6:47 PM IST
Under the leadership of new coach Ricky Ponting, Punjab Kings (PBKS) set the IPL 2025 mega auction on fire by spending Rs 62.7 crore for just three players - Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal. While PBKS splurged Rs 26.75 crore
for Shreyas Iyer, who could be team's next captain, after an intense battle with Delhi Capitals.
More to follow
Meanwhile, the Chandigarh-based franchise used Right to Match Card to get the services of Arshdeep Singh, whose new IPL salary will be Rs 18 crore. PBKS also strengthened their spin bowling department as Haryana's Yuzvendra Chahal got a new home after being bought for Rs 18 crore.
Punjab Kings full squad and players' salary for IPL 2025
Players retained by Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2025 auction
|
Players bought at IPL 2025 mega auction
|
Player name
|
IPL salary
|
Shreyas Iyer
|
Rs 26.75 crore
|
Arshdeep Singh
|
Rs 18 crore
|
Yuzvendra Chahal
|
Rs 18 crore
|
Punjab Kings retained players list
|
Category
|
Player name and IPL salary in rupees
|
Retention 1
|
Shashank Singh (5.5 cr)
|
Retention 2
|
Prabhsimran Singh (4 cr)
