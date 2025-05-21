Home / Cricket / IPL / News / MI vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: DC on top with 3 early wickets, Kuldeep gets Rickelton
MI vs DC LIVE CRICKET SCORE: Both MI and DC will be desperate for a win to keep their IPL 2025 playoff hopes up and running.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 8:09 PM IST
8:09 PM

MI vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 9 runs from the over!

Over Summary 2 1 1 W 1 4; MI 63/3 after 7 overs; Tilak Varma 1 (1) Suryakumar Yadav 11 (5)
 
Kuldeep Yadav into the attack
 
Ball 6 - SKY ends the over with a boundary.
 
Ball 5 - Tilak comes in and takes a single.
 
Ball 4 - Ryan dismissed. Caught at deep square.
 
Ball 3 - Surya sweeps towards backward sq. leg as Mukesh couldn't get there in time for the catch. 1 run.
 
Ball 2 - A single to give SKY the strike.
 
Ball 1 - A couple of runs by Ryan.

8:06 PM

MI vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Rickelton departs!

Kuldeep gets Ryan Rickelton as he is caught at deep square.

8:03 PM

MI vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 8 runs from the over!

Over Summary 1 1 W 2 0 4; MI 54/2 after 6 overs; Ryan Rickelton 22 (15) Suryakumar Yadav 6 (3)
 
Mukesh continues the attack
 
Ball 6 - SKY ends the over with a boundary down the ground.
 
Ball 5 - He blocks the next delivery.
 
Ball 4 - Surya comes in and gets off the mark with 2 runs.
 
Ball 3 - Will is caught at covers this time.
 
Ball 2 - Ryan gets a quick single towards long off.
 
Ball 1 - LBW appeal for Will but umpire says no. 1 run.

8:00 PM

MI vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Will Jacks caught!

Mukesh gets his first wicket as Will Jacks is caught at cover. Has to depart on 21.

7:57 PM

MI vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 12 runs from the over!

Over Summary 0 1 0 4 6 1; MI 46/1 after 5 overs; Ryan Rickelton 21 (14) Will Jacks 20 (11)
 
Mustafizur continues the attack
 
Ball 6 - He ends the over with a single.
 
Ball 5 - Will hits a high SIX towards square this time.
 
Ball 4 - He gets FOUR on a mis hit that flew over third man.
 
Ball 3 - Will leaves the ball outside leg stump this time.
 
Ball 2 - A single down the ground by Ryan.
 
Ball 1 - Dot ball
 

7:52 PM

MI vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 9 runs off the over!

Over Summary 1 0 4 0 0 4; MI 34/1 after 4 overs; Ryan Rickelton 20 (12) Will Jacks 9 (7)
 
Vipraj into the attack
 
Ball 6 - Will ends the over with a boundary towards mid-wicket on the short ball.
 
Ball 5 - He blocks the next ball that spun exactly the same.
 
Ball 4 - Will is deceived on the next ball as it spins outside off.
 
Ball 3 - He goes over midwicket for a one bounce FOUR.
 
Ball 2 - Will blocks the next delivery.
 
Ball 1 - A single from Ryan towards mid on.

7:48 PM

MI vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Good over for DC!

Over Summary 1 W 0 1 0 1; MI 25/1 after 3 overs; Ryan Rickelton 19 (12) Will Jacks 1 (2)
 
Mustafizur into the attack
 
Ball 6 - Ryan takes a single to end the over.
 
Ball 5 - Ryan blocks the next delivery towards mid on.
 
Ball 4 - A single to get off the mark this time.
 
Ball 3 - Jacks comes in and leaves the next delivery outside off stump.
 
Ball 2 - Rohit loses his wicket. Caught behind by Porel outside off stump.
 
Ball 1 - Ryan takes a single towards backward sq. leg.

7:44 PM

MI vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Rohit Sharma departs!

Mustafizur Rehaman gets the big breakthrough as Rohit Sharma is dismissed at just 5 in the 3rd over. Caught behind by Porel.

7:42 PM

MI vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 15 runs off the over!

Over Summary 0 0 6 6 2 1; MI 22/0 after 2 overs; Ryan Rickelton 17 (9) Rohit Sharma 5 (4)
 
Chameera into the attack
 
Ball 6 - Ryan ends the over with a single.
 
Ball 5 - A couple of runs towards square this time.
 
Ball 4 - He goes over long off this time for a big SIX again.
 
Ball 3 - Ryan goes down the ground for a SIX this time.
 
Ball 2 - He hits towards mid on this time but straight to the fielder.
 
Ball 1 - Ryan hits towards covers but fielded well by Vipraj. No run.

7:36 PM

MI vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 7 runs off the 1st over!

Over Summary 1 0 1 1 4 0; MI 7/0 after 1 over; Ryan Rickelton 2 (3) Rohit Sharma 5 (4)
 
Mukesh Kumar begins the attack
 
Ball 6 - He ends the over with a block
 
Ball 5 - Rohit gets a boundary over covers.
 
Ball 4 - Ryan goes down the ground but Faf saves the boundary. 1 run.
 
Ball 3 - He gets off the mark with a single towards mid on.
 
Ball 2 - Rohit hits towards point but straight to the fielder.
 
Ball 1 - Ryan flicks it towards mid=wicket for a single to get off the mark.

7:11 PM

MI vs DC | LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Playing 11 for both sides!

Delhi Capitals Playing 11: Faf du Plessis(c), Abishek Porel(w), Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Tristan Stubbs, Dushmantha Chameera, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Kumar
 
Mumbai Indians Playing 11: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

7:01 PM

MI vs DC | LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Faf du Plessis wins the toss!

DC skipper Faf du Plessis has won the toss and elected to bowl first in Mumbai tonight.

6:53 PM

MI vs DC | Wankhede weather LIVE UPDATES: Cloudy weather not far from the stadium!

It is cloudy in Goregaon, Mumbai at the moment which is 30km away from the stadium. The rain threat is not completely away despite of clear visuals above the stadium for now.

6:37 PM

MI vs DC | Wankhede weather LIVE UPDATES: What happens if MI beat DC?

If Mumbai bag a ome win on the night agianst DC, they will qualify for the playoffs with DC eliminated on the night. However, if DC win the tie tonight, both teams will still remain in the playoff race with their final games determining who will get that 4th spot.

6:31 PM

MI vs DC | Wankhede weather LIVE UPDATES: Rain threat on the cards?

With an 85% chance of rain in Mumbai tonight, the game could be interrupted in what would be an interesting turn in the playoff race as well. As of now, the weather above the stadium is clear with hopes of no interruption for the toss.
Topics :IPL 2025Indian Premier LeagueDelhi CapitalsMumbai IndiansCricket

First Published: May 21 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

