MI vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Will rain play spoilsport in Mumbai? Toss at 7 pm IST

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
MI vs DC live score: In a high-stakes encounter that could decide the final playoff spot in IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians (MI) will host Delhi Capitals (DC) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, May 21. With Sunrisers Hyderabad knocking Lucknow Super Giants out of contention earlier this week, this clash takes centre stage in determining the fourth and final team to enter the knockout phase.
Mumbai Indians, the five-time champions, come into this contest with 14 points and a clearer route to the playoffs — a win here secures their qualification. Delhi Capitals, trailing with 13 points, face a more complex path. A win against MI is non-negotiable, and they must follow it up with another victory against Punjab Kings on May 24 to stay alive in the playoff race.
IPL 2025: MI vs DC Playing 11
MI playing 11 (probables): Jonny Bairstow (wk), Rohit Sharma, Richard Gleeson, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Reece Topley, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Impact Player: Karn Sharma
DC playing 11 (probables): Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (wk), Sameer Rizvi, KL Rahul, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Dushmantha Chameera
Impact Player: Mustafizur Rahman
MI vs DC IPL 2025 LIVE Toss:
The coin toss between Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya and Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel will take place at 7:00 pm IST today (May 21).
MI vs DC IPL 2025 LIVE Telecast:
The live telecast for the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL match will be available on the Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will provide live English commentary.
MI vs DC IPL 2025 LIVE Streaming:
The live streaming for the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
6:17 PM
MI vs DC LIVE UPDATES: Battle for the final playoff spot continues!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2025 match between MI and DC at the Wankhede Stadium. Both teams are still fighting for the final playoff spot and a win tonight would do a lot of good in their pursuit for a top 4 finish. Toss at 7 PM IST.
