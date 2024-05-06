Business Standard
MI vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Toss to take place at 7 PM today

IPL 2024 LIVE TOSS UPDATES, MI vs SRH Playing 11: Mumbai and Hyderabad are expected to field an unchanged Playing 11 from the previous match.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
MI vs SRH Live cricket score today

MI vs SRH live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

In today's match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Mumbai Indians (MI) will host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Hyderabad will look to produce a dominant show against a frail Mumbai and move up in IPL 2024 points table. Placed fourth on the IPL leaderboard with 12 points in 10 matches with six wins and four losses, SRH will be desperate to produce an all-round show and make improvements especially in their bowling department.

The Pat Cummins-led side is in the midst of an intense battle between multiple teams who are bidding for spots in the fag end of IPL, with Rajasthan Royals (16 points), Kolkata Knight Riders (16 points) and Chennai Super Kings (12 points) placed above SRH.

Lucknow Super Giants (5th with 12 points) and a resurgent Delhi Capitals (6th with 10 points) are breathing down SRH's neck, a scenario that would force the 2016 winners to shrug off any rust and get ready for an intense mid-table battle.

Coming back to team dynamics, both teams are expected to field an unchanged Playing 11 from previous match.

Check IPL 2024 points table here

IPL 2024: MI vs SRH Playing 11 prediction

MI Playing 11 probables:  Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara.

[Impact Substitute: Nehal Wadhera]


SRH Playing 11 probables: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan.

[Impact Substitute: Jaydev Unadkat/Umran Malik]


MI vs SRH LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Mumbai's skipper Hardik Pandya and Sunrisers' captain Pat Cummins will take place at 4 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of MI vs SRH match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. MI vs SRH live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.

IPL 2024, MI vs SRH Live streaming

Check the MI vs SRH IPL 2024 live score and match updates here 
5:40 PM

Hardik Needs to Lead From the Front for MI

Hardik Pandya’s return to the Mumbai Indians has not brought out the best of him, with both bat and ball. Hardik’s batting average of 19.8 this season, is considerable drop from his two years at GT and his bowling economy has risen as well.
 
Hardik made a name for himself at GT by leading from the front as captain, but has struggled to do so this year. His average is the 5th lowest for an IPL captain since 2020 and the 9th worst of all-time in IPL.
5:22 PM

MI vs SRH Head to head in IPL history

  • Total matches played: 22
  • Mumbai Indians won: 12
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 10
  • No result: 0
  • Abandoned: 0
5:17 PM

Nitish Reddy - a player to look forward in today's match

Most Runs in IPL 2024 - Age Under 2021
Player Runs Strifie Rate Average
Tilak Varma 347 151 38.55
Nitish Kumar Reddy 219 154 54.75
Abishek Porel 202 152 28.85
Angkrish Raghuvanshi 131 165 21.83
Dewald Brevis 46 118 23

5:15 PM

IPL 2024 today's match: Mumbai vs Hyderabad

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Indian Premier League Mumbai Indians Sunrisers Hyderabad

First Published: May 06 2024 | 5:11 PM IST

