IPL 2024 points table: MI and SRH rankings; top five batters and bowlers

Sunrisers Hyderabad will move to the third spot on the IPL 2024 points table if they beat Mumbai Indians (MI) today at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. If they lose today's match, Pat Cummins' side will remain at the fourth spot.

Mumbai, meanwhile, will keep their thinnest of IPL 2024 Playoffs hopes alive if they manage to win their 4th win in 12 matches.

IPL 2024 leaderboard Rank Teams Mat W L NR(No Result) Pts. NRR 1 Kolkata Knight Riders 11 8 3 0 16 1.453 2 Rajasthan Royals 10 8 2 0 16 0.622 3 Chennai Super Kings 11 6 5 0 12 0.7 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 6 4 0 12 0.072 5 Lucknow Super Giants 11 6 5 0 12 -0.371 6 Delhi Capitals 11 5 6 0 10 -0.442 7 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 4 7 0 8 -0.049 8 Punjab Kings 11 4 7 0 8 -0.187 9 Gujarat Titans 11 4 7 0 8 -1.32 10 Mumbai Indians 11 3 8 0 6 -0.356