IPL 2024 points table: MI and SRH rankings; top five batters and bowlers

Mumbai, meanwhile, will keep their thinnest of IPL 2024 Playoffs hopes alive if they manage to win their 4th win in 12 matches.

IPL 2024 key stats

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 9:08 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad will move to the third spot on the IPL 2024 points table if they beat Mumbai Indians (MI) today at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. If they lose today's match, Pat Cummins' side will remain at the fourth spot. 

Mumbai, meanwhile, will keep their thinnest of IPL 2024 Playoffs hopes alive if they manage to win their 4th win in 12 matches.
Rajasthan Royals will look to attain the top spot on IPL 2024 leaderboard when they take on Delhi Capitals on May 7.

IPL 2024 leaderboard
Rank Teams Mat W L NR(No Result) Pts. NRR
1 Kolkata Knight Riders 11 8 3 0 16 1.453
2 Rajasthan Royals 10 8 2 0 16 0.622
3 Chennai Super Kings 11 6 5 0 12 0.7
4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 6 4 0 12 0.072
5 Lucknow Super Giants 11 6 5 0 12 -0.371
6 Delhi Capitals 11 5 6 0 10 -0.442
7 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 4 7 0 8 -0.049
8 Punjab Kings 11 4 7 0 8 -0.187
9 Gujarat Titans 11 4 7 0 8 -1.32
10 Mumbai Indians 11 3 8 0 6 -0.356


IPL 2024 orange cap holder
Top five batters in Indian Premier League 2024
POS PLAYER MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S
1 Virat Kohli
RCB		 11 11 3 542 113* 67.75 366 148.08 1 4 48 24
2 Ruturaj Gaikwad
CSK		 11 11 2 541 108* 60.11 368 147.01 1 4 57 16
3 Sunil Narine
KKR		 11 11 0 461 109 41.91 251 183.66 1 3 46 32
4 Travis Head
SRH		 10 10 0 444 102 44.4 234 189.74 1 3 53 23
5 K L Rahul
LSG		 11 11 0 431 82 39.18 305 141.31 0 3 40 15

IPL 2024 purple cap holder
Top five bowlers in Indian Premier League 2024
POS PLAYER MAT INNS OV RUNS WKTS BBI AVG ECON SR 4W 5W
1 Jasprit Bumrah
MI		 12 12 46.5 289 18 21/05/24 16.05 6.17 15.61 0 1
2 Harshal Patel
PBKS		 11 11 37 362 17 15/03/24 21.29 9.78 13.05 0 0
3 Varun Chakaravarthy
KKR		 11 11 40 350 16 16/03/24 21.87 8.75 15 0 0
4 T Natarajan
SRH		 9 8 32 287 15 19/04/24 19.13 8.96 12.8 1 0
5 Arshdeep Singh
PBKS		 11 11 39.2 396 15 29/04/24 26.4 10.06 15.73 1 0

