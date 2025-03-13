Mumbai Indians unveil 'PlayLikeMumbai' anthem with Hardik, Rohit and Jackie

Cricket in Mumbai isn’t just a game—it’s a full-blown obsession! As the 2025 season approaches, Mumbai Indians (MI) has launched the first phase of their electrifying new campaign, #PlayLikeMumbai. This campaign honors the city’s resilience, fearless spirit, and street-smart cricket culture, capturing the essence of both Mumbai and its legendary team, MI.

Inspired by Mumbai’s iconic gully cricket culture, #PlayLikeMumbai showcases the MI squad—featuring Bhai (Hardik Pandya), Bhidu (Rohit Sharma), Dada (Suryakumar Yadav), Boss (Jasprit Bumrah), and Bantai (Tilak Varma)—who all embody the city’s hustle and unyielding desire to win. Like Mumbai itself, MI brings flair, determination, and the power to bounce back from any setback. Whether in the game or in life, we #PlayLikeMumbai!

In a game-changing move, Bollywood legend Jackie Shroff steps in as MI’s ‘Spirit Coach’. With his unmistakable Bambaiya swagger and unforgettable one-liners, Jackie will energize the MI Paltan, bringing the heart of Mumbai’s spirit into the team’s journey throughout the season.

The campaign also features an anthem with true Bambaiya flavor—no questions asked! A high-octane rap track, created by Mumbai’s own Srushti Tawade, Sambata, and Kaam Bhari, perfectly captures the gritty energy of the gullies, blending the essence of street cricket with the MI universe. In Mumbai, cricket isn’t just played; it’s lived and breathed.

From Jackie’s iconic dialogues to thrilling street-cricket tales and behind-the-scenes fun, #PlayLikeMumbai isn’t just a campaign—it’s a movement, channeling Mumbai’s raw, fearless energy straight into the Paltan. Game or life, we #PlayLikeMumbai!