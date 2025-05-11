Overseas cricketers went back home: Will IPL 2025 resume without them?

The dark clouds hanging over the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 have started to clear after India and Pakistan decided to put their cross-border conflict on hold with the announcement of a ceasefire on Saturday, May 10. Following the ceasefire, BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla announced that Board officials and the IPL Governing Council would meet on Sunday to discuss rescheduling the suspended Indian Premier League.

However, even if the BCCI reaches an agreement with all 10 IPL franchises and stakeholders on the resumption date of IPL 2025 on Sunday, it will have to factor in not just the feasibility of the tournament based on security measures but also the participation of overseas players, as many of them left the country following the suspension of IPL 2025. But how does their absence affect the tournament, and can IPL 2025 resume without overseas players? Let's take a look.

Players left India due to security concerns

Many overseas players, including Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer and Jacob Bethell, left India a day prior to the announcement of IPL 2025’s suspension on Friday. Some left a day or two later.

Where these players went is also a point of concern, as many returned to their home countries while others decided to head to the UAE to wait for things to cool down and return as soon as the tournament resumes. So, the BCCI can be assured that it will not be without all overseas players, as their move to the UAE confirms that they are willing to take part in the remainder of the tournament.

Can BCCI resume IPL 2025 without superstar overseas players?

Once the date for the resumption of IPL 2025 is finalised, the BCCI is sure to inform every player, expecting their return. But in case the overseas players who went back to their home countries decide against participating in the tournament, the BCCI can go ahead without them or arrange for replacement players to fill their spots. Also, since players who went to the UAE are expected to return, the BCCI will not have an absolute zero number of overseas players available. And since only a minor portion of the tournament is left to be played, teams can manage with a handful of foreign players, filling the squad with Indian players.

Security not the only reason for overseas players’ absence

While the common perception is that overseas players will avoid the remainder of IPL 2025 due to security reasons, their upcoming international schedule will also play a part in their decision. Players from Australia and South Africa have to prepare for the WTC 2023–25 final, which is scheduled for next month in England, while England players would want to begin their new Test season with some county cricket experience under their belt. In any case, if they decide to rejoin their respective IPL franchises for the final phase of IPL 2025, it is highly unlikely that they will be penalised, and the tournament can go ahead as planned.