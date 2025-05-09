IPL 2025 suspended indefinitely amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions

Earlier, BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla said that the board would take a decision of future of IPL 2025 after consulting the central government. In 2021, after the second wave of the Covid outbreak, the BCCI stopped the IPL midway and restarted it later in the year at a completely different venue. While a change of venue might not be required this time, they can just put the tournament on hold for the time being. The 18th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) has been suspended indefinitely on Friday (May 9) amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.Earlier, BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla said that the board would take a decision of future of IPL 2025 after consulting the central government.

A cloud of uncertainty had loomed over the future of the ongoing edition since the cancellation of Thursday's match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala midway following air raid alerts in neighbouring cities of Jammu and Pathankot. "It does not look nice that cricket goes on while the country is at war," a BCCI official told PTI, confirming the suspension of the high-profile league, which was to wind up on May 25 in Kolkata. However, with the rest of the calendar year for all teams being jam-packed, the BCCI might find it tough to squeeze in a tournament of the IPL’s calibre in between.

India launched missile attacks on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir a fortnight after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

On Thursday, a blackout was enforced in several districts in India including Pathankot, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Mohali in Punjab and Union Territory Chandigarh amid air raid alarms and reports of explosion-like sounds in Jammu.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Super League was moved to the UAE after Indian drone attacks in Lahore and Rawalpindi among other cities.

The military confrontation had caused significant anxiety among the foreign players, according to media reports and they will be flying back over the next few days. Sixty two overseas players were signed up by the 10 franchises at the mega-auction last year.

The players of Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings are currently on their way to the national capital from Dharamsala by road.

On Friday, the IPL bandwagon was in Lucknow for the game between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, which now stands suspended.

Twelve league matches and four knockout games, including the final in Kolkata, were left to be played at the time of suspension.

