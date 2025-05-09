Suryakumar Yadav to Virat Kohli: Top contenders for Orange Cap in IPL 2025

The race for the Orange Cap in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, which is awarded to the highest run-scorer of the tournament at the end of the season, was proving to be one of the closest in the history of the IPL before the season was brought to a one-week halt due to escalating cross-border tension between India and Pakistan on Friday, May 9.

The immense competition for the Orange Cap can be understood by the fact that the gap between the current leader of the race, MI's Suryakumar Yadav, and sixth-placed PBKS' Prabhsimran Singh is just 23 runs. But who are the other players who will be strong contenders to secure the top run-scorer's crown when the tournament resumes? Take a look.

1. Suryakumar Yadav (MI) – 510 runs

Suryakumar Yadav has once again proven why he is among the most dynamic T20 batters in the world. Playing for Mumbai Indians, he has scored 510 runs from 12 matches with a phenomenal average of 63.75 and a strike rate of 170.56. His ability to accelerate in the middle overs and finish innings strongly has been crucial for MI’s campaign. Despite not scoring a century, his consistency and aggressive strokeplay have been central to Mumbai’s batting line-up. With 51 fours and 26 sixes, he has not only anchored innings but also added flair and firepower at crucial moments.

2. Sai Sudharsan (GT) – 509 runs

Sai Sudharsan has been the silent force behind Gujarat Titans' success in IPL 2025. Often overshadowed by bigger names, he has quietly amassed 509 runs in 11 innings, showcasing a composed and technically sound batting approach. His average of 46.27 and five half-centuries underscore his reliability at the top order. What makes his season special is his ability to build innings and rotate strike while also accelerating when needed. With a strike rate of 153.31 and 56 boundaries, Sudharsan has balanced caution and aggression perfectly. His contributions have played a pivotal role in GT maintaining their top position in the league table.

3. Shubman Gill (GT) – 508 runs

Gujarat Titans’ captain Shubman Gill has once again displayed remarkable composure and maturity beyond his years. With 508 runs in 11 matches at an average of 50.80, he remains one of the most reliable openers in the tournament. Gill has scored five half-centuries and struck 51 fours, guiding his team with elegance and poise. His shot selection and timing have helped GT lay strong foundations in most games. Gill has been particularly effective in building partnerships and adapting to match situations, playing both the aggressor and anchor when required. His performances have been instrumental in Gujarat’s consistent top-of-the-table showing.

4. Virat Kohli (RCB) – 505 runs

Virat Kohli has rediscovered his vintage form in IPL 2025, becoming the backbone of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s batting unit. Scoring 505 runs in 11 matches at an exceptional average of 63.13, Kohli has shown hunger and precision. With seven fifties and a highest score of 73 not out, he has mastered the chase and guided RCB in tense moments. Though he hasn’t reached the three-figure mark, his consistency has been a defining factor in RCB’s strong run in the league. Kohli’s blend of classical strokeplay and aggressive intent has allowed him to control the pace of the innings across various match situations.

5. Jos Buttler (GT) – 500 runs

Jos Buttler has once again stamped his authority in the IPL, delivering yet another impactful season for Gujarat Titans. With 500 runs in 11 innings and an impressive average of 71.43, he has anchored and finished games with equal ease. His strike rate of 163.93 showcases his explosive batting style, and with 49 boundaries and 22 sixes, he has often dominated bowling attacks. Buttler’s versatility to bat at the top or middle order has given GT crucial flexibility. Despite missing a century, he has come close on multiple occasions, with a high score of 97 not out. His experience and big-match temperament remain invaluable.

6. Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS) – 487 runs

Prabhsimran Singh has had a breakout year with Punjab Kings, cementing his spot as a consistent opener. With 487 runs from 12 matches and an aggressive strike rate of 170.87, he has provided explosive starts that have often tilted games in PBKS’s favour. His five half-centuries underline his ability to convert starts into substantial scores. Averaging 44.27, he has not just attacked from ball one but also shown improved temperament. His 52 fours and 24 sixes reflect his range and power-hitting ability. Prabhsimran’s emergence has significantly lifted Punjab’s top-order performance and added a new dimension to their batting strength.

7. Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) – 473 runs

Despite Rajasthan Royals’ underwhelming performance this season, Yashasvi Jaiswal has continued to impress with the bat. He has accumulated 473 runs in 12 matches at an average of 43.00, maintaining a healthy strike rate of 154.57. Jaiswal has notched up five half-centuries, consistently giving RR a strong start in the powerplay. His aggressive yet composed style of batting has made him a standout performer even when the team struggled. With 46 fours and 25 sixes, he has been fearless against both pace and spin. Jaiswal’s growth into a dependable top-order batter reflects his maturing skill set and potential for international success.

8. Priyansh Arya (PBKS) – 417 runs

Priyansh Arya has been one of the revelations of IPL 2025. The young PBKS batter has scored 417 runs in 12 innings at a rapid strike rate of 194.85, making him one of the most dangerous finishers this season. Despite a relatively modest average of 34.75, his impact has been massive, thanks to his fearless hitting and ability to change games in a few overs. Arya scored his maiden IPL century and added two more fifties, proving his ability to handle pressure. His aggressive approach has complemented the more stable top order of Punjab, providing depth and explosiveness in the middle overs.

9. Nicholas Pooran (LSG) – 410 runs

Nicholas Pooran has been a key player for Lucknow Super Giants, delivering impactful cameos and finishing games in style. With 410 runs in 11 matches and an average of 41.00, he has played the role of a finisher to perfection. His blistering strike rate of 200.98 is the highest among the top 10, reflecting his game-changing ability. Pooran has hit 34 fours and 34 sixes, often taking the attack to bowlers from the word go. His unbeaten 87 remains a highlight, showcasing his ability to play long, explosive innings. In a team fighting for playoff contention, Pooran’s form will be vital in the remaining games.

10. Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) – 405 runs

Shreyas Iyer has provided much-needed stability in Punjab Kings’ middle order, contributing 405 runs in 12 matches. Averaging 50.63 with a strike rate of 180.80, he has combined anchoring responsibilities with an attacking mindset. His ability to rotate strike and clear the boundary when required has made him a dependable option for PBKS in pressure situations. Iyer’s highest score of 97 not out showed his temperament and ability to guide a chase. Though not the flashiest performer, his consistency and leadership qualities have been evident throughout the season. He remains one of the pillars of Punjab’s batting order in their push for the playoffs.

Orange Cap leaderboard of IPL 2025