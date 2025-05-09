Noor Ahmad to Trent Boult: Top contenders for Purple Cap in IPL 2025

The ongoing 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), IPL 2025, was brought to a sudden halt on Friday, May 9, after the BCCI decided to suspend the tournament for a week due to the ongoing cross-border conflict between India and Pakistan. However, it is currently seen as just a small roadblock, as with only 16 matches left in the tournament, the BCCI can find a suitable window to host the remaining matches any time in the coming months.

Now, before the tournament went on hold, it was proving to be one of the toughest seasons, as even after 58 matches no team had qualified for the playoffs, and the race for the Orange and Purple Caps was just as competitive as it could get.

ALSO READ: Suryakumar Yadav to Virat Kohli: Top contenders for Orange Cap in IPL 2025 In the race for the Purple Cap, the top five players were separated by only three wickets, meaning that when the tournament resumes, any of them could claim the title of highest wicket-taker of IPL 2025. But who could it be, and how do the other players fare on the list? Take a look.

1. Prasidh Krishna (GT) – 20 wickets

Prasidh Krishna has been outstanding with the ball for Gujarat Titans this season, leading the bowling charts with 20 wickets in 11 matches. His economy rate of 7.65 and strike rate of 12.90 show how lethal he has been with the new ball and at the death. Known for his pace and bounce, Prasidh has delivered consistently under pressure. His best performance of 4 for 41 highlights his match-winning capabilities. With Gujarat dominating the league, Prasidh’s disciplined bowling has been one of the key reasons for their success.

2. Noor Ahmad (CSK) – 20 wickets

Also Read

The young Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad has been a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing campaign for Chennai Super Kings. He has taken 20 wickets in 12 matches, matching Prasidh Krishna’s tally but with a slightly higher average of 17.25. His left-arm wrist spin has troubled even the most experienced batters. Despite CSK's struggles, Noor has bowled with control and flair, collecting two four-wicket hauls. His ability to pick wickets in the middle overs and keep the scoring rate in check has made him an invaluable asset in the CSK bowling line-up.

3. Josh Hazlewood (RCB) – 18 wickets

Josh Hazlewood’s impact on Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s bowling unit has been significant. With 18 wickets in just 10 matches, he has delivered breakthroughs in crucial moments. His average of 17.27 and strike rate of 12.27 reflect his precision and accuracy. Hazlewood’s experience shines through in his ability to bowl with discipline during powerplays and at the death. While not the most economical at 8.44, his knack for picking wickets consistently has helped RCB maintain pressure on opponents throughout the tournament.

4. Trent Boult (MI) – 18 wickets

Trent Boult has brought his vast T20 experience to bear for the Mumbai Indians this season. With 18 wickets in 12 games, Boult has been one of the leaders of MI’s bowling attack. His average of 19.88 and strike rate of 14.05 underline his effectiveness, especially with the new ball. Boult’s ability to swing the ball both ways and his deadly yorkers at the death have played a pivotal role in Mumbai’s rise in the points table. His presence in the squad has given Mumbai a reliable wicket-taking option in any phase of the game.

5. Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR) – 17 wickets

Varun Chakaravarthy has once again been Kolkata Knight Riders’ go-to bowler in the spin department. With 17 wickets in 12 games and a stellar economy of 7.00, Varun has kept things tight in the middle overs while also picking up key wickets. His deceptive variations have proved difficult for batters to read, allowing him to break partnerships and halt momentum. Even though KKR’s playoff hopes are dimming, Varun’s form remains a positive takeaway. His ability to control the game with subtle changes in pace and angle has been impressive.

6. Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) – 16 wickets

Arshdeep Singh has delivered yet another strong IPL season for Punjab Kings, claiming 16 wickets in 12 matches. Known for his death-over expertise, Arshdeep has maintained an economy of 8.00 while averaging just over 18. His left-arm pace and clever variations make him a constant threat to batters, especially in pressure situations. Although he hasn’t taken a four-wicket haul this year, his consistency in chipping away with important breakthroughs has helped Punjab remain competitive in close matches. Arshdeep continues to be a promising talent for both IPL and Indian cricket.

7. Vaibhav Arora (KKR) – 16 wickets

Vaibhav Arora has been a breakout performer for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025. With 16 wickets in 11 matches, he has made a strong case for himself as a reliable new-ball bowler. His economy of 10.15 is on the higher side, but his strike rate of 14.43 reflects his ability to take wickets regularly. Despite KKR’s fluctuating form, Arora’s knack for early breakthroughs has stood out. His natural swing and aggression have made him one of the most exciting young fast bowlers to watch this season.

8. Mohammed Siraj (GT) – 15 wickets

Mohammed Siraj has been a consistent performer for Gujarat Titans, contributing 15 wickets in 11 matches. His fiery pace and attacking approach have made him a constant wicket-taking threat, particularly during the powerplay. With a strike rate of 16.40 and a four-wicket haul to his name, Siraj has provided GT with vital momentum. Though his economy is a bit expensive at 9.00, his ability to bowl with heart and aggression in pressure situations makes him a key figure in Gujarat’s bowling strategy this season.

9. Harshit Rana (KKR) – 15 wickets

Harshit Rana has quietly put together a solid campaign for Kolkata Knight Riders with 15 wickets in 12 games. A young fast bowler with sharp pace, Rana has stepped up for KKR amid injuries and inconsistent performances from other bowlers. His strike rate of 16.40 suggests he can deliver key breakthroughs, although his economy of 9.95 shows room for improvement. Despite this, his performances have been encouraging and show promise for KKR’s future. Rana’s ability to bowl at the death and adapt to different match situations has been commendable.

10. Sai Kishore (GT) – 14 wickets

Sai Kishore has been a vital cog in the Gujarat Titans’ spin attack, taking 14 wickets in 11 matches. Operating primarily in the middle overs, his left-arm orthodox spin has not only been economical but also penetrative. With an average of 17.64 and a strike rate of 12.64, Kishore has shown remarkable efficiency with the ball. His three-wicket haul and consistent performances have helped GT control games from the middle overs onward. His contribution has allowed other bowlers like Prasidh and Siraj to attack more freely, making the Gujarat bowling unit well-rounded and effective.

IPL 2025 Purple Cap leaderboard: