BCCI to discuss options for resuming IPL on Sunday: Rajeev Shukla

Thursday's match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala was abandoned midway due to the conflict. With the Dharamsala airport shut, players, support staff of both teams travelled by bus

A total of 12 League stage matches and four play-off stage matches are yet to be played in the tournament. | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 10:37 PM IST
BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla on Saturday said the Board officials and IPL Governing Council will discuss on Sunday the best possible schedule to complete the suspended T20 League following the announcement of an immediate ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

The Board was forced to suspend the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday, with 16 matches remaining, as the India-Pakistan border conflict threatened to grow into a full-blown war following the Pahalgam terror attack and India's subsequent Operation Sindoor.

"The war has stopped. In the new situation BCCI office bearers, officials and IPL Governing Council, will discuss the matter tomorrow (Sunday) and take a call. We will see which can be the best schedule to complete the tournament," Shukla told PTI Videos.

It was being speculated that the League could be moved to Southern Indian cities Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad but Shukla said such an option was perhaps relevant in the scenario of a continued military conflict.

"That was an option when war was going on. There are many options which have been discussed. The ceasefire has just been announced, give some time to us, we will discuss and then only a decision will be taken," Shukla said.

A total of 12 League stage matches and four play-off stage matches are yet to be played in the tournament.

Most of the foreign recruits, who compete in the League for different teams, have already left the country.

Thursday's match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala was abandoned midway due to the conflict. With the Dharamsala airport shut, players and support staff of both teams travelled by bus to Jalandhar and then boarded a train to Delhi.

First Published: May 10 2025 | 10:36 PM IST

