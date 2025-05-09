How does IPL 2025 points table look before one-week suspension?

The 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), that is, IPL 2025, came to an abrupt halt on Friday after BCCI secretary Devakjit Sakia informed that the tournament has been suspended for one week with immediate effect due to the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan.

There are still 16 matches left in IPL 2025, including 12 league matches and four playoff matches. But even if the resumption of the tournament is delayed, we can be positive that fans will have themselves IPL 2025 champions, as earlier back in 2021 also BCCI suspended IPL 2021 due to a COVID outbreak but was able to conclude it at a later time.

ALSO READ: UAE set to reject PSL 2025 hosting request from PCB, says media report Notably, all the results of so far completed matches of the season will be accounted for when the event resumes. So, as of Friday, May 9, how does the IPL 2025 points table look and what will be the playoff qualification scenario for all teams when they return to the field? Take a look.

IPL 2025 team rankings

The 2016 IPL champions, Gujarat Titans, are leading IPL 2025 as of Friday, May 9, with a total of 16 points under their belt after 11 matches. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are ranked second, also with 16 points but with an inferior net run rate to GT.

Punjab Kings (15 points), Mumbai Indians (14 points) and Delhi Capitals (13 points) are the next three in the list.

The top three teams, that is, GT, RCB and PBKS, need only one win to qualify for the playoffs, while MI and DC need at least two wins.

The defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (11 points), are ranked sixth but are almost out of the playoff race.

Lucknow Super Giants, with 10 points from 11 matches, still have the chance to qualify for the playoffs when IPL 2025 resumes, given they can win all their remaining three matches.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings are the only three teams who will go on break with no chances of qualifying for the IPL 2025 playoffs.