Paras Mhambrey to return as Mumbai Indians' bowling coach in IPL 2025

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians, after a disappointing outing in the 2024 season, are making major reshuffles in their management ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. After replacing coach Mark Boucher with Mahela Jayawardene last week, Mumbai Indians announced a new bowling coach on Wednesday, October 16. The Mumbai-based team has announced that their former bowling coach, Paras Mhambrey, helped them win their first IPL title in 2013, along with the now-discontinued Champions League T20 in 2011 and 2013. He also led the team to thier first ever IPL finals in 2010.





IPL 2025 mega auction salary purse, retention rules, and RTM explained However, unlike the appointment of Jayawardene, who replaced the head coach, Mhambrey will work alongside the existing bowling coach, Lasith Malinga, under the new management. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Mhambrey was last seen in coach Rahul Dravid-led Indian team management, where he helped the Indian team lift the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in the West Indies earlier this year, ending the men in blue’s 11-year ICC trophy drought.





Planning for mega auction



Mumbai Indians' change in management is in order after it came under heavy fire for making what some called rash decisions during IPL 2024. They replaced their most successful captain, Rohit Sharma, with Hardik Pandya, which, according to multiple sources, caused tension in the team environment. Additionally, the five-time champions had one of their worst seasons in the IPL, finishing last in the points table with just four wins in fourteen games. Mhambrey will now be tasked with ending Mumbai Indians' four-year trophy drought. After winning the title for the first time in 2013, Mumbai Indians went on to win the title in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020, which means this is their longest trophy drought since becoming champions for the first time.

However, with the mega auction for IPL 2025 around the corner, Mumbai Indians are bringing in new faces in the management to make the most of the opportunity during retention and the auction.