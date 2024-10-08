IPL 2025 auction: Pace-sensation Mayank Yadav could become millionarie

Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, India pace sensation Mayank Yadav and all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy could become millionaires if their respective franchises retain them. Mayank and Nitish were uncapped players when they represented Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 2024 Indian Premier League. Lucknow and Hyderabad bagged the services of Mayank and Nitish for Rs 20 lakh each ahead of IPL 2024.

According to IPL players' retention rules, an uncapped player will be regarded as a capped player if he makes his international debut in any of the three formats before the auction.

Salary slab for retained players (capped)

Salary slab of retained players Direct Retention Player Value Retained Player 1 INR 18 crore Retained Player 2 INR 14 crore Retained Player 3 INR 11 crore Retained Player 4 INR 18 crore Retained Player 5 INR 14 crore



So how Mayank Yadav and Nitish Reddy could become a millionarie?

To retain the services of Mayank and Nitish, both LSG and SRH should need minimym of Rs 11 crore given they made their debut during India vs Bangladesh T20 series.





ALSO READ: IPL 2025 mega auction salary purse, retention rules, and RTM explained Hence, the retention prices for capped players is Rs 18 crore (No.1), Rs 14 crore (No.2) and Rs 11 crore (no.3). For retention numbers 4 and 5, the value would again shoot up to Rs 18 crore and Rs 14 crore, respectively.

What is the deadline to announce the retention list by IPL teams?

The deadline for announcing the retention list is October 31, 2024

Whom will Lucknow Super Giants could retain ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction?

Lucknow have variety to options when they would prepare the retention list ahead of auction. Some big names are KL Rahul, South African Quinton de Kock, West Indies dasher Nicholas Pooran and Australian Marcus Stoinis.

And with Zaheer Khan joining the LSG camp, it would be highly unlikely that the franchise can't retain an Indian pacer who can clock the pace of 145 kmph on consistent basis.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's retention list choices