PBKS vs DC to be on schedule in Dharamsala amid IND-PAK tensions: BCCI

Despite rising geopolitical tensions following India’s military operations across the Line of Control, the IPL 2025 fixture between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals on May 8 will proceed as planned at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala.

Both squads have already reached Dharamsala, though their pre-match press conferences were postponed due to persistent rain in the region. PBKS vs DC to go ahead as planned in Dharamsala According to Arun Dhumal, the IPL chairman, the Thursday evening fixture between PBKS and DC is currently scheduled to go ahead.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: RCB batter ruled out due to injury ahead of IPL playoffs However, uncertainty looms over the May 11 clash between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians. Originally, the Mumbai franchise was scheduled to travel to Dharamsala via Chandigarh, but has remained in Mumbai after the Chandigarh airport was shut down amid heightened security measures. Sources indicate that the BCCI is considering shifting the match to Mumbai to avoid last-minute logistical hurdles.

“The franchises are yet to receive formal communication, but the BCCI has contingency plans ready. The Board is also working out the logistics for Punjab Kings’ potential travel to Mumbai,” a source close to the matter revealed.

The ongoing security concerns stem from 'Operation Sindoor'—a military response carried out by Indian armed forces on May 7. The precision strikes, targeting nine terrorist launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, were in retaliation for the deadly April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam’s Baisaran Valley that claimed 26 civilian lives, marking the worst such incident since the 26/11 attacks.

As a precaution, multiple northern Indian airports, including those in Dharamsala, Leh, Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, and Chandigarh, have suspended operations until May 10. This has directly impacted civilian flights, including team travel plans.

Punjab Kings had designated Dharamsala as their home venue for three league matches this season — against Lucknow Super Giants (May 3), Delhi Capitals (May 8), and Mumbai Indians (May 11). The team won its first match at the venue by defeating LSG by 37 runs.

The situation remains dynamic, with authorities closely monitoring developments to ensure the safety of players and staff.