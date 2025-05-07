Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: KKR vs CSK Playing 11, KKR batters vs CSK bowlers matchups

Despite their current form, CSK has traditionally dominated KKR in head-to-head matchups and will look to continue that trend.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 1:49 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to continue their IPL 2025 journey with a crucial encounter against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 57 of the tournament, scheduled for Wednesday, May 7, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Coming off a thrilling one-run victory over Rajasthan Royals at the same venue, KKR remain in contention for a playoff spot. Led by Ajinkya Rahane, the team will aim to win their remaining fixtures and rely on other match outcomes to secure qualification.
 
Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings, under the leadership of MS Dhoni, have endured a difficult season, suffering their fourth straight defeat in the previous game. With those losses leading to their early elimination from playoff contention, CSK now have the freedom to play without pressure and potentially derail other teams’ campaigns.  Despite their current form, CSK has traditionally dominated KKR in head-to-head matchups and will look to continue that trend. With pride and legacy at stake, both sides are expected to bring intensity and purpose to what promises to be an engaging midweek showdown in Kolkata. 
 
Ajinkya Rahane Captaincy Record in IPL 2025
Matches: 11
Wins: 5

Losses: 5
N/R: 0
Win percentage: 50
 
MS Dhoni Captaincy Record in IPL
Matches: 210
Wins: 123
Losses: 86
Tied: 1
Win percentage: 58.85
 
KKR Playing 11 vs CSK (probable)
 
Kolkata don't have any injury issues for now and would be looking to field the same eleven that won the last ball thriller against RR last time round.
 
KKR Playing 11 and Impact Subs: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Moeen Ali, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora
 
Impact Player: Harshit Rana
 
KKR Squad for IPL 2025:  Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Manish Pandey, Mayank Markande, Ramandeep Singh, Luvnith Sisodia, Chetan Sakariya, Anrich Nortje, Quinton de Kock, Moeen Ali, Spencer Johnson 
 
CSK Playing 11 vs KKR (probable)
 
Chennai have nothing to lose this season and could experiment with their line up on the night. However, in order to finish in their best possible position they could go with the same eleven as well and try to knock KKR out of the playoff race as well.
 
CSK Playing 11 and Impact Subs: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni (captain & wicketkeeper), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Matheesha Pathirana
 
Impact Player: Shivam Dube
 
CSK Squad for IPL 2025: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi
 
KKR vs CSK Key Player Battles 
KKR vs CSK player battles
KKR Batters vs CSK Bowlers
Batter Bowler Outs Avg SR
Sunil Narine R. Jadeja 4 5.5 183
Sunil Narine R. Ashwin 1 118 246
Quinton de Kock R. Jadeja 0 - 140
Quinton de Kock S. Curran 1 73 130
Gurbaz N. Ellis 2 0 0
Rahane R. Ashwin 6 8.8 102
Russell R. Ashwin 2 8 94
Russell S. Curran 2 27.5 239
Manish Pandey R. Jadeja 2 19.5 83
Rinku Singh R. Jadeja 1 51 150
Rovman Powell S. Curran 4 25.3 180
 
CSK Batters vs KKR Bowlers
Batter Bowler Outs Avg SR
M.S. Dhoni S. Narine 2 19.5 52
M.S. Dhoni V. Chakravarthy 3 4 63
Jadeja V. Chakravarthy 0 - 93
Jadeja Russell 0 - 155
R. Tripathi V. Chakravarthy 0 - 173
Shivam Dube V. Chakravarthy 1 57 173
D. Hooda V. Chakravarthy 2 0 0
Jamie Overton V. Chakravarthy 2 0 0
Vijay Shankar V. Chakravarthy 1 41 256
 
First Published: May 07 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

