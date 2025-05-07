IPL 2025: CSK new joinee Urvil Patel makes debut vs KKR in Kolkata

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: KKR vs CSK live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today? Urvil Mukesh Patel, born on October 17, 1998, in Mehsana, Gujarat, is a dynamic right-handed wicketkeeper-batter who has quickly risen through the ranks of Indian domestic cricket. Standing at 5 feet 8 inches, he has played for both Gujarat and Baroda in domestic tournaments and was a member of the Gujarat Titans squad during the IPL 2023 season.

Check KKR vs CSK full scorecard here Patel made his T20 debut for Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in January 2018, followed by his List A debut in the Vijay Hazare Trophy a month later in February 2018. He eventually made the leap to first-class cricket during the 2023–24 Ranji Trophy season, showcasing his growing versatility across formats.

In a historic performance in November 2024, Patel smashed a 28-ball century against Tripura in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, setting the record for the fastest T20 century by an Indian. He finished with an unbeaten 113 off just 35 deliveries, including 12 towering sixes and 7 boundaries, leading Gujarat to a dominant and rapid win.

Chennai Super Kings Playing 11: Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, Devon Conway, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

Chennai Super Kings have handed a debut to Urvil Patel in their IPL 2025 encounter against the Kolkata Knight Riders as the youngster looks to make the most of the opportunity at the Eden Gardens. The Gujarat cricketer has been brought in as a replacement for Vansh Bedi, who has been sidelined due to injury.