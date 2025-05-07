IPL 2025: KKR vs CSK pitch report, highest score, Eden Gardens stats

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will aim to extend their winning run and end their home campaign on a high with a victory over the struggling Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: KKR vs CSK playing 11, Kolkata playoff chances and live streaming Under the inspirational leadership of Ajinkya Rahane, KKR has bounced back strongly from a tough phase, securing crucial wins against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, keeping their hopes alive in the playoff race.

KKR’s confidence is bolstered by impressive performances, having posted two scores over 200. The explosive partnership of Andre Russell and Rinku Singh against Rajasthan Royals provided a significant boost. Rahane’s steady contribution and young Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s consistent form have been key. However, players like Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, and Ramandeep Singh will be looking for better performances.

The bowling unit, featuring dependable players like Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, and Vaibhav Arora, has been instrumental in KKR’s success.

On the other hand, CSK, currently on a four-match losing streak, will be determined to break the run and seek redemption with a much-needed win against KKR.

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata: Pitch Report for KKR vs CSK, IPL 2025

The Eden Gardens pitch has generally been on the drier side this season, offering support to spinners, while fast bowlers have also found some assistance as the ball ages.

That said, there have been occasions when the surface favored the batsmen, especially with the shorter square boundaries being targeted. The pitch's behavior often depends on the presence of dew, as it can hinder bowlers from exploiting the conditions fully.

VENUE – EDEN GARDENS, KOLKATA (IN IPL 2025) • Matches – 6, Bat 1st Won – 4, Bat 2nd Won – 1, N/R – 1 • Avg 1st Inns score – 203/5 • Lowest Total Defended (excl. shortened matches) – 198, Highest Target Chased – 175 • 200+ Totals: 5 times in 5 matches | Sixes Per Match (excl No Result) - 18 • Pace: Overs% - 55, Wkts – 37, Avg – 33.8, Eco – 10.6, SR – 19.1 Spin: Overs% - 45, Wkts – 25, Avg – 33.6, Eco – 8.7, SR – 23

In the last match played here between KKR and Rajasthan Royals, the pitch offered good help for spinners, and both teams' slow bowlers were able to capitalize. For the upcoming KKR vs CSK clash, the pitch is likely to behave similarly, providing an advantage to the spinners, given the strong spin attacks both teams possess.

• Winning Score at Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata (in IPL 2025) (excl. shortened matches) However, there is also the possibility that the curator may prepare a more batting-friendly wicket, which could favor KKR, especially considering the current form of their batting lineup.

◦ 1st Inns score 200 or above: Mts – 3, Bat 1st Won – 3, Bat 2nd Won – 0

◦ 1st Inns score less than 200: Mts – 2, Bat 1st Won – 1, Bat 2nd Won – 1

Recent Match at Eden Gardens Stadium

The most recent match at the Eden Gardens saw a last ball thriller which went in the favour of the hosts who beat Rajasthan Royals by 1 run on the night to survive in the race for playoffs.