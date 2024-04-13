IPL 2024 points table, team rankings, highest run-scorers and wicket-takers

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will look to continue their stay at the top of the IPL 2024 points table as they face Punjab Kings at the Maharaj Yadvindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh on Saturday, April 13. Punjab, who are at the eighth position in the table ahead of the start of the game, will look to move to the middle muddle where five teams are muddled with six points to their name.
Earlier, Delhi Capitals registered their second win out of the six games on April 12 and moved to ninth spot on the IPL 2024 team rankings.
Rajasthan is followed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the second spot. Lucknow Super Giants, who were at the third spot slipped to fourth after their loss to Delhi. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) moved to the third spot. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at fifth and Gujarat Titans (GT) at sixth also have six points to their name. Mumbai Indians (MI) after they beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) went to the seventh spot while RCB are now at the bottom of the table.
|IPL Points Table 2024
|Rank
|Teams
|Mat
|W
|L
|NR(No Result)
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|0.871
|2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|1.528
|3
|Chennai Super Kings
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|0.666
|4
|Lucknow Super Giants
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|0.436
|5
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|0.344
|6
|Gujarat Titans
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|-0.637
|7
|Mumbai Indians
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|-0.073
|8
|Punjab Kings
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|-0.196
|9
|Delhi Capitals
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|-0.975
|10
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|6
|1
|5
|0
|2
|-1.124
Points table updated ahead of PBKS vs RR IPL 2024 match on April 13
IPL 2024: Top five highest run-scorers
Bengaluru's Virat Kohli is the orange cap holder ahead of the PBKS vs RR match on April 13. Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag have the chance of getting more runs and consolidating his position on the orange cap leaderboard.
|Top five highest run-getters in Indian Premier League 2024
|POS
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|1
|Virat Kohli (RCB)
|6
|6
|2
|319
|113*
|79.75
|216
|141.77
|1
|2
|29
|12
|2
|Riyan Parag (RR)
|5
|5
|2
|261
|84*
|87
|165
|158.18
|0
|3
|17
|17
|3
|Shubman Gill (GT)
|6
|6
|1
|255
|89*
|51
|168
|151
|0
|2
|19
|9
|4
|Sanju Samson (RR)
|5
|5
|2
|246
|82*
|82
|156
|157.69
|0
|3
|24
|10
|5
|Sai Sudharsan (GT)
|6
|6
|0
|226
|45
|37.65
|177
|127.68
|0
|0
|23
|3
Stats Updated ahead of PBKS vs RR match on April 13
IPL 2024: Top five highest wicket-takers
Yuzvendra Chahal dethroned Jasprit Bumrah from the purple cap holder's position during the PBKS vs RR IPL match on April 13. Bumrah, who is in the second position, became the second bowler in IPL 2024 to pick up a five-wicket haul as he finished with figures of 5/21 against Bengaluru.
|Top six highest-wicket takers in Indian Premier League 2024
|POS
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Ov
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|4w
|5w
|2
|Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)
|6
|6
|19
|132
|11
|11/3
|13.20
|7.33
|10.80
|0
|0
|2
|Jasprit Bumrah (MI)
|5
|5
|20
|112
|10
|5/21
|11.2
|5.69
|11.87
|0
|1
|3
|Mustafizur Rahman (CSK)
|4
|4
|16
|128
|9
|29/4
|14.22
|8
|10.66
|1
|0
|4
|Khaleel Ahmed (DC)
|6
|6
|24.0
|211
|9
|21/2
|23.44
|8.79
|13.75
|0
|0
|5
|Arshdeep Singh (PBKS)
|5
|5
|18.2
|160
|8
|29/4
|20
|8.72
|13.75
|1
|0
|6
|Mohit Sharma (GT)
|6
|6
|23
|216
|8
|25/3
|27
|9.39
|17.25
|0
|0
Stats Updated during the PBKS vs RR match on April 13