IPL 2024 points table, team rankings, highest run-scorers and wicket-takers

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will look to continue their stay at the top of the IPL 2024 points table as they face Punjab Kings at the Maharaj Yadvindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh on Saturday, April 13. Punjab, who are at the eighth position in the table ahead of the start of the game, will look to move to the middle muddle where five teams are muddled with six points to their name.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals registered their second win out of the six games on April 12 and moved to ninth spot on the IPL 2024 team rankings.





IPL Points Table 2024 Rank Teams Mat W L NR(No Result) Points NRR 1 Rajasthan Royals 5 4 1 0 8 0.871 2 Kolkata Knight Riders 4 3 1 0 6 1.528 3 Chennai Super Kings 5 3 2 0 6 0.666 4 Lucknow Super Giants 5 3 2 0 6 0.436 5 Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 3 2 0 6 0.344 6 Gujarat Titans 6 3 3 0 6 -0.637 7 Mumbai Indians 5 2 3 0 4 -0.073 8 Punjab Kings 5 2 3 0 4 -0.196 9 Delhi Capitals 6 2 4 0 4 -0.975 10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 6 1 5 0 2 -1.124 Rajasthan is followed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the second spot. Lucknow Super Giants, who were at the third spot slipped to fourth after their loss to Delhi. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) moved to the third spot. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at fifth and Gujarat Titans (GT) at sixth also have six points to their name. Mumbai Indians (MI) after they beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) went to the seventh spot while RCB are now at the bottom of the table.



Points table updated ahead of PBKS vs RR IPL 2024 match on April 13



IPL 2024: Top five highest run-scorers





Top five highest run-getters in Indian Premier League 2024 POS Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Virat Kohli (RCB) 6 6 2 319 113* 79.75 216 141.77 1 2 29 12 2 Riyan Parag (RR) 5 5 2 261 84* 87 165 158.18 0 3 17 17 3 Shubman Gill (GT) 6 6 1 255 89* 51 168 151 0 2 19 9 4 Sanju Samson (RR) 5 5 2 246 82* 82 156 157.69 0 3 24 10 5 Sai Sudharsan (GT) 6 6 0 226 45 37.65 177 127.68 0 0 23 3 Bengaluru's Virat Kohli is the orange cap holder ahead of the PBKS vs RR match on April 13. Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag have the chance of getting more runs and consolidating his position on the orange cap leaderboard.



IPL 2024: Top five highest wicket-takers





Top six highest-wicket takers in Indian Premier League 2024 POS Player Mat Inns Ov Runs Wkts BBI Avg Econ SR 4w 5w 2 Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) 6 6 19 132 11 11/3 13.20 7.33 10.80 0 0 2 Jasprit Bumrah (MI) 5 5 20 112 10 5/21 11.2 5.69 11.87 0 1 3 Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 4 4 16 128 9 29/4 14.22 8 10.66 1 0 4 Khaleel Ahmed (DC) 6 6 24.0 211 9 21/2 23.44 8.79 13.75 0 0 5 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 5 5 18.2 160 8 29/4 20 8.72 13.75 1 0 6 Mohit Sharma (GT) 6 6 23 216 8 25/3 27 9.39 17.25 0 0 Yuzvendra Chahal dethroned Jasprit Bumrah from the purple cap holder's position during the PBKS vs RR IPL match on April 13. Bumrah, who is in the second position, became the second bowler in IPL 2024 to pick up a five-wicket haul as he finished with figures of 5/21 against Bengaluru.

Stats Updated during the PBKS vs RR match on April 13