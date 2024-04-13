Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

IPL 2024 points table, team rankings, highest run-scorers and wicket-takers

Virat Kohli has the orange cap, Yuzvendra Chahal the purple cap while Rajasthan are at the top of the IPL 2024 points table ahead of PBKS vs RR match on April 13 in Mullanpur

IPL 2024 points table and key stats. Photo: Sportzpics

IPL 2024 points table and key stats. Photo: Sportzpics

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2024 | 8:16 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals (RR) will look to continue their stay at the top of the IPL 2024 points table as they face Punjab Kings at the Maharaj Yadvindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh on Saturday, April 13.  Punjab, who are at the eighth position in the table ahead of the start of the game, will look to move to the middle muddle where five teams are muddled with six points to their name. 

Earlier, Delhi Capitals registered their second win out of the six games on April 12 and moved to ninth spot on the IPL 2024 team rankings. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Rajasthan is followed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the second spot. Lucknow Super Giants, who were at the third spot slipped to fourth after their loss to Delhi. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) moved to the third spot. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at fifth and Gujarat Titans (GT) at sixth also have six points to their name. Mumbai Indians (MI) after they beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) went to the seventh spot while RCB are now at the bottom of the table. 

IPL Points Table 2024
Rank Teams Mat W L NR(No Result) Points NRR
1 Rajasthan Royals 5 4 1 0 8 0.871
2 Kolkata Knight Riders 4 3 1 0 6 1.528
3 Chennai Super Kings 5 3 2 0 6 0.666
4 Lucknow Super Giants 5 3 2 0 6 0.436
5 Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 3 2 0 6 0.344
6 Gujarat Titans 6 3 3 0 6 -0.637
7 Mumbai Indians 5 2 3 0 4 -0.073
8 Punjab Kings 5 2 3 0 4 -0.196
9 Delhi Capitals 6 2 4 0 4 -0.975
10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 6 1 5 0 2 -1.124

Points table updated ahead of PBKS vs RR IPL 2024 match on April 13

Check IPL 2024 Points Table here
 
IPL 2024: Top five highest run-scorers

Bengaluru's Virat Kohli is the orange cap holder ahead of the PBKS vs RR match on April 13. Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag have the chance of getting more runs and consolidating his position on the orange cap leaderboard.  

Top five highest run-getters in Indian Premier League 2024
POS Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s
1 Virat Kohli (RCB) 6 6 2 319 113* 79.75 216 141.77 1 2 29 12
2 Riyan Parag (RR) 5 5 2 261 84* 87 165 158.18 0 3 17 17
3 Shubman Gill (GT) 6 6 1 255 89* 51 168 151 0 2 19 9
4 Sanju Samson (RR) 5 5 2 246 82* 82 156 157.69 0 3 24 10
5 Sai Sudharsan (GT) 6 6 0 226 45 37.65 177 127.68 0 0 23 3

Stats Updated ahead of PBKS vs RR match on April 13
 
IPL 2024: Top five highest wicket-takers

Yuzvendra Chahal dethroned Jasprit Bumrah from the purple cap holder's position during the PBKS vs RR IPL match on April 13. Bumrah, who is in the second position, became the second bowler in IPL 2024 to pick up a five-wicket haul as he finished with figures of 5/21 against Bengaluru. 

Top six highest-wicket takers in Indian Premier League 2024
POS Player Mat Inns Ov Runs Wkts BBI Avg Econ SR 4w 5w
2 Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) 6 6 19 132 11 11/3 13.20 7.33 10.80 0 0
2 Jasprit Bumrah (MI) 5 5 20 112 10 5/21 11.2 5.69 11.87 0 1
3 Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 4 4 16 128 9 29/4 14.22 8 10.66 1 0
4 Khaleel Ahmed (DC) 6 6 24.0 211 9 21/2 23.44 8.79 13.75 0 0
5 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 5 5 18.2 160 8 29/4 20 8.72 13.75 1 0
6 Mohit Sharma (GT) 6 6 23 216 8 25/3 27 9.39 17.25 0 0

Stats Updated during the PBKS vs RR match on April 13
Topics : Virat Kohli Indian Premier League Rajasthan Royals Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Punjab Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad Gujarat Titans Delhi Capitals Royal Challengers Bangalore Lucknow Super Giants Yuzvendra Chahal BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 13 2024 | 8:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Price TodayUPSC IES/ISS 2024 RegistrationAP Inter Results 2024 outIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon