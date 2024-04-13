IPL 2024 PBKS vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Thunderstorm alert in Mullanpur
IPL 2024 LIVE TOSS UPDATES, PBKS vs RR Playing 11: Accuweather has released a thunderstorm alert at Mullanpur between 3:00 AM Saturday to 3:00 AM Sunday. The game might be affected by rain
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) will travel to Chandigarh to take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur in match 27 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, on Saturday, April 13, 2024. The game might be affected by rain.
Rajasthan are coming on the back of their first-ever loss in the IPL 2024 and that too in a match where they dominated the first 18 overs of the last innings. They would definitely look to bounce back. Punjab on the other hand nearly pulled a stunner against Sunrisers Hyderabad but ended up on the losing side. Thus it is going to be a battle of two teams trying to get back to winning ways.
IPL 2024: PBKS vs RR Playing 11 prediction
PBKS Playing 11 probables: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Sikander Raza, Jitesh Sharma(wk), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh
Impact Substitute: Prabhsimran Singh or Arshdeep Singh and vice versa
RR Playing 11 probables: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(c/wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal
Impact substitute - Nandre Burger or Shimron Hetmyer and vice versa
PBKS vs RR LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan and Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson will take place at 7 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of the PBKS vs RR match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. PBKS vs RR live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.
IPL 2024, Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) Live Streaming
PBKS vs RR live Streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.
IPL 2024 PBKS vs RR Live Score
Check the Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score and match updates here
6:12 PM
What to expect from the Mullanpur pitch for the IPL 2024 PBKS vs RR match?
The Mullnapur wicket has so far offered help to pace bowlers. In the two matches played at Mullanpur Stadium, the team batting first has piled up runs over 175 runs. However, the ball does swing when it is new, thus fast bowlers can pick wickets in the powerplay. During the PBKS vs SRH game, uncapped batters Ashutosh Sharma and Shashank Singh threatened to overhaul the target with big hits in death overs. It seems, that no score at the Mullanpur is safe as the ball comes onto the bat once it gets old.
5:52 PM
Rain alert at Mullanpur for PBKS vs RR IPL 2024 match?
It's raining in the northern part of India currently and there is a strict thunderstorm warning for Mullanpur by AccuWeather from 3:00 am Saturday to 3:00 am Sunday, April 14. At present there is 100 per cent cloud cover and hence the game might see a washout
5:37 PM
What has been the head-to-head record between the two teams?
Punjab and Rajasthan have come across each other in 26 matches. In the head-to-head battle, Rajasthan had a slight advantage with 15 wins while Kings managed to win 11 matches.
5:32 PM
How will the result of the PBKS vs RR IPL 2024 match affect the points table?
While the Rajasthan Royals remain at the top of the IPL 2024 points table with four wins in five games, a win here would keep them there for a longer duration. However, a loss tonight would not get their position away from them but would give Chennai, Lucknow and Kolkata a chance to get on top.
On the other hand, a win today will also allow Punjab to get in the middle muddle of six points where LSG, CSK, KKR, GT AND SRH are already sitting.
5:17 PM
What is the importance of the PBKS vs RR IPL 2024 match?
Both the Rajasthan Royals as well as the Punjab Kings are coming on the back of a loss each and as a result, a win is what they would be looking for. A win could keep Rajasthan's morale high while Punjab would not like to lose two on the trot at home.
5:05 PM
Welcome to the PBKS vs RR Live Blog
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League 2024 match from the Maharaja Yadvinder Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates.
First Published: Apr 13 2024 | 5:00 PM IST