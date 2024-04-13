IPL 2024: MI vs CSK head-to-head, Mumbai pitch report, weather forecast

In match 29 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Mumbai Indians (MI) will host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 14 (Sunday) starting at 7:30 pm IST.
It is the El Classico of IPL and it has been like that throughout the history of the league with Chennai coming trumps sometimes and Mumbai the other. However, the MI side holds the upper hand when it comes to head-to-head, winning 21 of the 38 encounters between the two sides.
MI vs CSK Head to head in IPL history
Mumbai and Chennai have played against each other in only three matches. Chennai has dominated the meetings between the two sides, winning all the matches. Mumbai would look to achieve their first victory when they host Chennai.
Total matches played: 38
Chennai Super Kings won: 17
Mumbai Indians won: 21
No result: 0
Abandoned: 0
MI vs CSK Head to Head at different venues
|P
|CSK
|MI
|T
|Overall
|38
|17
|21
|-
|At Venues
|Arun Jaitley Stadium
|2
|1
|1
|-
|Brabourne Stadium
|2
|1
|1
|-
|Dr DY Patil Sports Academy
|2
|2
|-
|-
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|2
|2
|-
|-
|Eden Gardens
|2
|-
|2
|-
|M.Chinnaswamy Stadium
|1
|1
|-
|-
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|9
|3
|6
|-
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium
|1
|-
|1
|-
|Newlands
|1
|-
|1
|-
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
|1
|-
|1
|-
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|1
|-
|1
|-
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium
|1
|1
|-
|-
|St George's Park
|1
|1
|-
|-
|The Wanderers Stadium
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Wankhede Stadium
|11
|4
|7
|-
|In Countries
|India
|31
|12
|19
|-
|South Africa
|3
|2
|1
|-
|United Arab Emirates
|4
|3
|1
|-
MI vs CSK head-to-head in Mumbai
Matches played: 11
Chennai Super Kings: 4
Mumbai Indians: 7
MI vs CSK head-to-head in Chennai
Matches played: 9
Chennai Super Kings: 3
Mumbai Indians: 6
Wankhede Stadium IPL record
|City
|Mumbai
|Country
|India
|First Match
|20/04/08
|Last T20 Match
|11/04/24
|Matches Played
|112
|Matches Won Batting First
|51 (45.54%)
|Matches Won Batting Second
|61 (54.46%)
|Matches Won Winning Toss
|59 (52.68%)
|Matches Won Losing Toss
|53 (47.32%)
|Matches with No Result
|0 (0.00%)
|Highest Individual Innings
|133*
|A B de Villiers (Royal Challengers Bangalore)
|10/05/2015 v Mumbai Indians
|Best Bowling
|
5/18
5/18
|
Harbhajan Singh (Mumbai Indians)
Wanindu Hasaranga (Royal Challengers Bangalore)
|
22/04/2011 v Chennai Super Kings
08/05/2022 v Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Highest Team Innings
|235/1 (Royal Challengers Bangalore)
|10/05/2015 v Mumbai Indians
|Lowest Team Innings
|67 (Kolkata Knight Riders)
|16/05/2008 v Mumbai Indians
|Highest Run Chase Achieved
|214/4 (Mumbai Indians)
|30/04/2023 v Rajasthan Royals
|Average Runs per Wicket
|27.26
|Average Runs per Over
|8.52
|Average Score Batting First
|169.43
Mumbai pitch report for MI vs CSK match
The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium has been a pyre batting wicket with targets of 200 looking like 170. In fact, in all three matches at this venue, run-making has not been the problem once the batters have applied themselves. Therefore in this game too, Mumbai would most likely see a batting-friendly wicket and the skipper winning the toss would look to field first.
Mumbai weather forecast during MI vs CSK IPL match
There are going to be no clouds in the sky in Mumbai on April 14. However, the temperatures will be between 31 and 28 degrees Celsius. The humidity will increase from 33 per cent at 7 pm to 50 per cent at 11 pm IST, according to accuweather.com.