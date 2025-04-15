Punjab to Bengaluru: Check full list of lowest team totals defended in IPL

When someone talks about the Indian Premier League (IPL), the first things that come to mind are gigantic sixes and mammoth team totals. While there are many instances where a team has chased down what was supposed to be an impossible total, there are quite a few instances where a team has failed to chase what would have been a cakewalk on any other day. The lowest total ever defended in the IPL is 116 runs, which was achieved on April 15, 2025 when Punjab Kings (PBKS) defended the total by bundling out Kolkata Knight Riders for 95 runs.