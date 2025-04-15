Ayush Mhatre to replace Gaikwad in CSK, SRH sign Ravichandran for Zampa

Chennai Super Kings have picked Ayush Mhatre as a replacement for their injured skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, while Sunrisers Hyderabad have signed Smaran Ravichandran in place of Adam Zampa for the remainder of the Indian Premier League, the event's organiser said on Monday. Also read: PBKS vs KKR - Mullanpur Stadium stats | Full scorecard | Live streaming | Playing 11 & Batter vs Bowler matchups

Mhatre has played nine first-class matches and seven List A games, scoring 962 runs. The right-handed batter, who represents Mumbai in domestic cricket, joins CSK for Rs 30 lakh.

Gaikwad has been ruled out of the tournament after suffering a fracture on his elbow.

SRH, on the other hand, have signed up Karnataka left-handed batter Ravichandran, who has played seven first-class games, 10 List A matches and six T20s and has over 1100 runs.

Ravichandran joins SRH for Rs 30 lakh.

Zampa has been ruled out of the ongoing event with an unspecified injury.