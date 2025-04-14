IPL 2025 points table: CSK, LSG, RCB, MI rankings; top 10 batters, bowlers

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have a chance to move to the top of the Indian Premier League 2025 points table if they win their match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who are languishing at the bottom of the team's leaderboard. Check LSG vs CSK LIVE SCORE & MATCH UPDATES HERE
Rishabh Pant's Lucknow have four wins (8 points) in six matches, and if they win against CSK at the Ekana Stadium, their points will increase to 10. No other team in IPL 2025 has won five matches so far.
Moreover, Gujarat Titans (GT) are at the top of the IPL 2025 team rankings with four wins in six matches. Gujarat are followed by Delhi Capitals (DC), who have four wins in five matches. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are in third spot with four wins in six matches.
Currently, the top four teams on the IPL 2025 points table have eight points, but they are ranked on the basis of their net run rate.