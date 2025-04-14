Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025 points table: CSK, LSG, RCB, MI rankings; top 10 batters, bowlers

IPL 2025 points table: CSK, LSG, RCB, MI rankings; top 10 batters, bowlers

Check team rankings of CSK, DC, PBKS, RR, RCB, MI, GT, KKR, SRH, LSG teams in Indian Premier League 2025 here. Find orange cap (Highest run-scorer) and purple cap (Highest wicket-taker) holders here

IPL 2025 key stats, orange and purple cap list
IPL 2025 key stats, orange and purple cap list
Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 7:48 PM IST
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have a chance to move to the top of the Indian Premier League 2025 points table if they win their match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who are languishing at the bottom of the team's leaderboard.  Check LSG vs CSK LIVE SCORE & MATCH UPDATES HERE
 
Rishabh Pant's Lucknow have four wins (8 points) in six matches, and if they win against CSK at the Ekana Stadium, their points will increase to 10. No other team in IPL 2025 has won five matches so far.
 
Meanwhile, MS Dhoni's CSK have managed to win only one match out of six games. They might remain at the bottom of the points table despite a win today, given their net run rate is (-)1.554.  Also read: LSG vs CSK - Lucknow pitch report | Head-to-head stats | Playing 11 & Matchups | live streaming | Lucknow vs Chennai full scorecard
 
Moreover, Gujarat Titans (GT) are at the top of the IPL 2025 team rankings with four wins in six matches. Gujarat are followed by Delhi Capitals (DC), who have four wins in five matches. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are in third spot with four wins in six matches.
 
Currently, the top four teams on the IPL 2025 points table have eight points, but they are ranked on the basis of their net run rate.

IPL 2025 points table and leaderboard

 
IPL Points Table 2025
Rank Teams M W L NR(No Result) P NRR
1 Gujarat Titans 6 4 2 0 8 1.081
2 Delhi Capitals 5 4 1 0 8 0.899
3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 6 4 2 0 8 0.672
4 Lucknow Super Giants 6 4 2 0 8 0.162
5 Kolkata Knight Riders 6 3 3 0 6 0.803
6 Punjab Kings 5 3 2 0 6 0.065
7 Mumbai Indians 6 2 4 0 4 0.104
8 Rajasthan Royals 6 2 4 0 4 -0.838
9 Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 2 4 0 4 -1.245
10 Chennai Super Kings 6 1 5 0 2 -1.554
(Updated before the start of LSG vs CSK match)
 

IPL 2025 key stats

 
IPL 2025 top 10 batters
 
LSG's Nicholas Pooran is currently holding the orange cap with over 345 runs in 6 matches. He is followed by Titans' Sai Sudharsan, Mitchell Marsh (LSG), Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) and Virat Kohli (RCB).
 
IPL 2025: List of top 10 batters
Rank Player Matches Inns Runs Avg Sr 4s 6s
1 Nicholas Pooran 7 6 349 69.8 215.43 26 31
2 Sai Sudharsan 6 6 329 54.83 151.61 31 13
3 Mitchell Marsh 6 5 265 53 180.27 28 15
4 Shreyas Iyer 5 5 250 83.33 208.33 16 20
5 Virat Kohli 6 6 248 62 143.35 20 10
6 Suryakumar Yadav 6 6 239 47.8 149.38 25 10
7 Jos Buttler 6 6 218 43.6 157.97 21 9
8 Travis Head 6 6 214 35.67 186.09 30 9
9 Tilak Varma 6 5 210 42 143.84 17 10
10 Shubman Gill 6 6 208 41.6 149.64 22 6
 
IPL 2025 top 10 bowlers
 
CSK's Noor Ahmad is currently holding the purple cap with 12 wickets in six matches. He is followed by Shardul Thakur (LSG), Kuldeep Yadav (DC), Prasidh Krishna (GT) and R Sai Kishore (GT).
 
IPL 2025: List of top 10 bowlers
Rank Player Matches Overs Balls Wkts Avg Runs 4-fers 5-fers
1 Noor Ahmad 6 20 120 12 13.17 158 1 -
2 Shardul Thakur 6 21 126 11 19.82 218 1 -
3 Kuldeep Yadav 5 20 120 10 11.2 112 - -
4 Prasidh Krishna 6 23 138 10 16 160 - -
5 Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore 6 19.5 119 10 16.8 168 - -
6 Mohammed Siraj 6 24 144 10 20.4 204 1 -
7 Hardik Pandya 5 16 96 10 14.1 141 - 1
8 Khaleel Ahmed 6 23 138 10 20.5 205 - -
9 Josh Hazlewood 6 21.5 131 9 21 189 - -
10 Mitchell Starc 5 17.4 106 9 20.22 182 - 1
 
First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 7:47 PM IST

