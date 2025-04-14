IPL 2025 points table: CSK, LSG, RCB, MI rankings; top 10 batters, bowlers

Moreover, Gujarat Titans (GT) are at the top of the IPL 2025 team rankings with four wins in six matches. Gujarat are followed by Delhi Capitals (DC), who have four wins in five matches. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are in third spot with four wins in six matches.

Currently, the top four teams on the IPL 2025 points table have eight points, but they are ranked on the basis of their net run rate.

IPL 2025 points table and leaderboard

IPL Points Table 2025 Rank Teams M W L NR(No Result) P NRR 1 Gujarat Titans 6 4 2 0 8 1.081 2 Delhi Capitals 5 4 1 0 8 0.899 3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 6 4 2 0 8 0.672 4 Lucknow Super Giants 6 4 2 0 8 0.162 5 Kolkata Knight Riders 6 3 3 0 6 0.803 6 Punjab Kings 5 3 2 0 6 0.065 7 Mumbai Indians 6 2 4 0 4 0.104 8 Rajasthan Royals 6 2 4 0 4 -0.838 9 Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 2 4 0 4 -1.245 10 Chennai Super Kings 6 1 5 0 2 -1.554

(Updated before the start of LSG vs CSK match)

IPL 2025 key stats

IPL 2025 top 10 batters

LSG's Nicholas Pooran is currently holding the orange cap with over 345 runs in 6 matches. He is followed by Titans' Sai Sudharsan, Mitchell Marsh (LSG), Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) and Virat Kohli (RCB).

IPL 2025: List of top 10 batters Rank Player Matches Inns Runs Avg Sr 4s 6s 1 Nicholas Pooran 7 6 349 69.8 215.43 26 31 2 Sai Sudharsan 6 6 329 54.83 151.61 31 13 3 Mitchell Marsh 6 5 265 53 180.27 28 15 4 Shreyas Iyer 5 5 250 83.33 208.33 16 20 5 Virat Kohli 6 6 248 62 143.35 20 10 6 Suryakumar Yadav 6 6 239 47.8 149.38 25 10 7 Jos Buttler 6 6 218 43.6 157.97 21 9 8 Travis Head 6 6 214 35.67 186.09 30 9 9 Tilak Varma 6 5 210 42 143.84 17 10 10 Shubman Gill 6 6 208 41.6 149.64 22 6

IPL 2025 top 10 bowlers

CSK's Noor Ahmad is currently holding the purple cap with 12 wickets in six matches. He is followed by Shardul Thakur (LSG), Kuldeep Yadav (DC), Prasidh Krishna (GT) and R Sai Kishore (GT).