ALSO READ: Watch Kohli mock Rahul with 'this is my ground celebration' after RCB win The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering expanding the Indian Premier League (IPL) to 94 matches starting in 2028, according to BCCI's IPL chairman Arun Dhumal. While the tournament is currently played over 74 matches, the BCCI is exploring the possibility of a longer season, potentially with a full home-and-away format, as part of the next media rights cycle. However, Dhumal clarified that no new franchises are planned for the near future, and any expansion would depend on factors like broadcaster interest and scheduling adjustments. Here is a closer look at what the BCCI is planning for the future of the IPL.

A possible full home-and-away format

Arun Dhumal spoke to ESPN Cricinfo about the possibility of expanding the tournament to 94 matches, which would allow each team to play both home and away. This idea is being discussed in light of the next media rights cycle starting in 2028.

ICC and BCCI have focused on how the popularity of franchise and T20 cricket is growing, and how this could be leveraged to provide more value to all parties involved. Dhumal suggested that expanding the IPL to 94 matches would allow teams to face each other both home and away, but this would require an extended window for the tournament. Currently, the IPL's window is locked from mid-March to the end of May, which is already crowded with other cricket events. He mentioned that discussions within theandhave focused on how the popularity of franchise and T20 cricket is growing, and how this could be leveraged to provide more value to all parties involved. Dhumal suggested that expanding the IPL to 94 matches would allow teams to face each other both home and away, but this would require an extended window for the tournament. Currently, the IPL's window is locked from mid-March to the end of May, which is already crowded with other cricket events.

Expansion not feasible in the short term

Also Read

While the BCCI sees the potential for expanding the IPL season, it is clear that such a change is not likely in the near future due to the tight international cricket calendar. The idea of moving to 84 matches in 2025 was also delayed for similar reasons.

The BCCI plans to revisit the idea of a longer IPL season when the next Future Tours Programme (FTP) is planned. Dhumal acknowledged that while the idea of a 94-match season is on the table, it would depend on various factors, including broadcaster interest and the evolving cricket landscape.

No plans to add new franchises

Despite growing interest from investors, the BCCI has no intention of adding new franchises to the IPL in the near future. Dhumal mentioned that 10 teams are currently the right number for the tournament and that the focus should remain on maintaining the quality of cricket and fan engagement.

He made it clear that adding more teams is not a priority right now, although this could be revisited in the future depending on how the tournament evolves.

IPL 2025: A competitive season ahead

Looking ahead to the 2025 season, Dhumal expressed satisfaction with the way the tournament is shaping up. He pointed out the strong competition among teams and the rise of several young Indian players. The 2025 edition is expected to be particularly exciting, with teams like Delhi Capitals (DC), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all in the mix for the playoffs.

He mentioned that the IPL has been growing year after year, with fan engagement and viewership numbers both in stadiums and on television reaching new heights. He is optimistic that the 18th edition of the IPL will continue this trend.