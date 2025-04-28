IPL 2025: RR vs GT head-to-head, Jaipur weather forecast, toss stats

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: RR vs GT pitch report, highest score, Jaipur Stadium key stats GT come into this match on the back of a commanding victory over Kolkata Knight Riders, where half-centuries from Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, supported by Jos Buttler, powered them to a strong total. KKR’s chase lacked momentum, despite Ajinkya Rahane’s fifty and a brief stay from Angkrish Raghuvanshi. Gujarat Titans, the current table-toppers, are set to face a struggling Rajasthan Royals side in Match 47 of IPL 2025. A win will further cement GT’s dominance, while another defeat for RR will officially end their playoff hopes.GT come into this match on the back of a commanding victory over Kolkata Knight Riders, where half-centuries from Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, supported by Jos Buttler, powered them to a strong total. KKR’s chase lacked momentum, despite Ajinkya Rahane’s fifty and a brief stay from Angkrish Raghuvanshi.

Meanwhile, RR’s previous match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru was a nail-biter. After early struggles, Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal’s fifties helped RCB set a competitive total. Yashasvi Jaiswal’s quick start had RR ahead in the chase, but Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma turned the game with timely wickets. Dhruv Jurel and Shubham Dubey kept RR in the contest, but Josh Hazlewood’s brilliant 19th over sealed RR’s fifth straight defeat. That losing streak began in the reverse fixture against GT, making this game a chance for redemption.

RR vs GT head-to-head

Overall

Total matches played: 7

RR won: 1

GT won: 6

No result: 0

HEAD-TO-HEAD

RR vs GT H2H stats Venue Matches RR won GT won Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 1 0 1 Eden Gardens 1 0 1 Sardar Patel Stadium (Gujarat) 2 1 1 Sawai Mansingh Stadium 2 0 2 • At Jaipur: Mts – 2, RR Won – 0, GT Won – 2

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur: RR vs GT weather forecast

No rain is forecasted to disrupt the RR vs GT clash in Rajasthan. The temperature is expected to peak at 42 degrees Celsius, with a low of around 25 degrees.

What happened the last time these two sides met in IPL 2025?