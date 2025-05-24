IPL 2025 PBKS vs DC Live Streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

PBKS vs DC playing 11: PBKS playing 11: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh Impact players: Pravin Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Xavier Bartlett, Kyle Jamieson DC playing 11: Faf du Plessis(c), Sediqullah Atal, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs(w), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Kumar Impact players: KL Rahul, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurna Vijay, Ajay Mandal, Darshan Nalkande Here's what both captains said after toss: Shreyas Iyer (PBKS): Defintely happy faces. I am not satisfied and content. We want to build momentum from here. Each and every individual is performing for the team. Job half done as of now. Important to stay in the present and seize every possible chance. Inglis and Stoinis come back into the side. Faf du Plessis (DC): We will have a bowl. I think today it is 50-50. Just the make up of the side. We are playing an extra batter. It helps while chasing. It has been very frustrating. We started well. Then went on a roller coaster. We have played enough T20 cricket to understand. We played well in the last game for the first 17 overs. Then lost focus. We are playing for the fifth spot. We had our goals to get into top four. PBKS have already qualified for the playoffs with 17 points and will aim to seal a top-two finish. Their batting unit, powered by Shreyas Iyer, Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh, has been dominant this season. In contrast, DC are out of the playoff race after a poor run of form, compounded by injuries and players’ departures. While PBKS are firm favourites, DC will look to play for pride in their final IPL 2025 fixture. ALSO READ: Sarfaraz Khan dropped! Here's what Agarkar said on Sarfaraz's exclusion Punjab Kings are taking on on Delhi Capitals in Match 66 of IPL 2025 today, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. In the match DC won the toss and invited PBKS to bat first.PBKS have already qualified for the playoffs with 17 points and will aim to seal a top-two finish. Their batting unit, powered by Shreyas Iyer, Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh, has been dominant this season. In contrast, DC are out of the playoff race after a poor run of form, compounded by injuries and players’ departures. While PBKS are firm favourites, DC will look to play for pride in their final IPL 2025 fixture.

But how can you watch the match on your TV and mobile phone across the globe? Take a look below.

IPL 2025 PBKS vs DC Broadcast Details

IPL 2025 PBKS vs DC broadcast details Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to Watch PBKS vs DC in IPL 2025 Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information

When will the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals take place in IPL 2025?

The PBKS vs DC match is scheduled for Saturday, May 24, 2025.

What is the venue for the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2025?

The match will take place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

What time will the toss take place for the PBKS vs DC match in IPL 2025?

The toss for the PBKS vs DC match in IPL 2025 will be held at 7:00 pm IST.

When will the PBKS vs DC match in IPL 2025 start?

The PBKS vs DC match in IPL 2025 will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the PBKS vs DC match in IPL 2025 in India?

The PBKS vs DC match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to stream the PBKS vs DC match live in India?

You can stream the PBKS vs DC match live on JioHotstar via the app and website.