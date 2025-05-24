Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025 PBKS vs DC Live Streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

IPL 2025 PBKS vs DC Live Streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Check all the details related to streaming and broadcast of the IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals here

PBKS vs DC
PBKS vs DC
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 7:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Punjab Kings are taking on on Delhi Capitals in Match 66 of IPL 2025 today, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. In the match DC won the toss and invited PBKS to bat first. 
PBKS vs DC playing 11:  PBKS playing 11: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh  Impact players: Pravin Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Xavier Bartlett, Kyle Jamieson  DC playing 11: Faf du Plessis(c), Sediqullah Atal, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs(w), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Kumar  Impact players: KL Rahul, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurna Vijay, Ajay Mandal, Darshan Nalkande  Here's what both captains said after toss:  Shreyas Iyer (PBKS): Defintely happy faces. I am not satisfied and content. We want to build momentum from here. Each and every individual is performing for the team. Job half done as of now. Important to stay in the present and seize every possible chance. Inglis and Stoinis come back into the side.  Faf du Plessis (DC): We will have a bowl. I think today it is 50-50. Just the make up of the side. We are playing an extra batter. It helps while chasing. It has been very frustrating. We started well. Then went on a roller coaster. We have played enough T20 cricket to understand. We played well in the last game for the first 17 overs. Then lost focus. We are playing for the fifth spot. We had our goals to get into top four. 
  PBKS have already qualified for the playoffs with 17 points and will aim to seal a top-two finish. Their batting unit, powered by Shreyas Iyer, Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh, has been dominant this season. In contrast, DC are out of the playoff race after a poor run of form, compounded by injuries and players’ departures. While PBKS are firm favourites, DC will look to play for pride in their final IPL 2025 fixture. 
 
But how can you watch the match on your TV and mobile phone across the globe? Take a look below.
 
IPL 2025 PBKS vs DC Broadcast Details 

Also Read

IPL 2025: PBKS vs DC playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

PBKS vs DC LIVE SCORE IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals win the toss and invite Punjab Kings to bat first

IPL 2025 today's match: PBKS vs DC playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

IPL 2025: PBKS vs DC pitch report, highest score, Jaipur stadium key stats

I played with him at KKR: Morgan after Gill named new India Test captain

IPL 2025 PBKS vs DC broadcast details
Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to Watch PBKS vs DC in IPL 2025 Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information

When will the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals take place in IPL 2025? 
The PBKS vs DC match is scheduled for Saturday, May 24, 2025.
 
What is the venue for the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2025? 
The match will take place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.
 
What time will the toss take place for the PBKS vs DC match in IPL 2025? 
The toss for the PBKS vs DC match in IPL 2025 will be held at 7:00 pm IST.
 
When will the PBKS vs DC match in IPL 2025 start? 
The PBKS vs DC match in IPL 2025 will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the PBKS vs DC match in IPL 2025 in India? 
The PBKS vs DC match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.
 
Where to stream the PBKS vs DC match live in India? 
You can stream the PBKS vs DC match live on JioHotstar via the app and website.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RCB vs SRH HIGHLIGHTS: Ishan-Eshan shine as SRH beat RCB in Lucknow

Sai Sudharsan to Virat Kohli: Full list of IPL 2025 Orange Cap contenders

Qualifier to Eliminator: How to buy tickets for IPL 2025 playoffs

IPL 2025 RCB vs SRH Live Streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

IPL 2025: PBKS vs DC playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueDelhi CapitalsPunjab Kings

First Published: May 24 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story