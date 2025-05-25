IPL 2025: GT-CSK pitch report, highest score, Narendra Modi Stadium stats

Gujarat Titans (GT) will host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 25, in Match 66 of IPL 2025. This will be a big game for the Shubman Gill-led GT, who—if they manage to walk away with two full points against CSK—will punch their ticket to Qualifier 1. If not, they will have to hope that RCB drop points in their last game to finish in the top two on the points table.

On the other hand, CSK will also have much on the line. Despite already being knocked out, they need to secure a big win against GT if they wish to replace RR in the ninth spot and avoid finishing last on the points table for the first time in their IPL history.

Ahmedabad Stadium: Pitch Report for GT vs CSK, IPL 2025

The Narendra Modi Stadium pitch in Ahmedabad is generally balanced, favouring both batters and bowlers. While early conditions support stroke play with good bounce and a fast outfield, spinners come into play during the middle overs. Traditionally, chasing has been preferred under lights. However, in the 2025 season, this trend has reversed, with teams batting first winning 5 out of 6 matches.

Venue – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (in IPL 2025)

Matches Played: 6

Matches Won Batting First: 5

Matches Won Batting Second: 1

Average 1st Innings Score: 217/7

Lowest Total Defended: 196

Highest Target Chased: 204

200+ Totals: Achieved 8 times in 6 matches

Average Sixes per Match: 21

Bowling Stats:

Pace Bowlers:

Overs %: 70%

Wickets: 42

Average: 33.3

Economy: 10.1

Balls per Wicket: 20

Spin Bowlers:

Overs %: 30%

Wickets: 16

Average: 37.2

Economy: 9.9

Balls per Wicket: 23

Recent Match at Narendra Modi Stadium

The last IPL game at this venue was Match 64 of IPL 2025 between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. In that match, LSG posted a mammoth total of 235/2 batting first. GT, despite a strong start, finished at 202/9, falling 33 runs short of the target.

Other Key Stats at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has hosted a total of 41 T20 matches. Teams batting first have won 20 of those matches, accounting for approximately 48.78% of the games, while teams chasing have emerged victorious in 21 matches, or 51.22%. Interestingly, teams that won the toss have gone on to win 18 matches (43.90%), whereas teams losing the toss have done slightly better, winning 23 matches (56.10%). No matches at this venue have ended without a result.

The highest individual score at the ground is an explosive 129 by Shubman Gill for Gujarat Titans against Mumbai Indians on May 26, 2023. The best bowling figures belong to Mohit Sharma, who took 5 wickets for 10 runs in the same match. The highest team total recorded here is 243/5 by Punjab Kings against Gujarat Titans on March 25, 2025, while the lowest is 89 by Gujarat Titans versus Delhi Capitals on April 17, 2024. The highest successful run chase stands at 204/3 by Gujarat Titans against Delhi Capitals on April 19, 2025.

On average, the stadium yields 28.59 runs per wicket and 8.85 runs per over, with a typical first-innings score of 173.61.