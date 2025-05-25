IPL 2025 Today's Match: GT vs CSK playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: GT-CSK pitch report, highest score, Narendra Modi Stadium stats Gujarat Titans will host Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, May 25, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, in their final league fixture of IPL 2025. With a top-two finish still up for grabs, GT will be desperate to win and seal a spot in Qualifier 1. A win would take them to 20 points and keep them in control of their playoff destiny. In contrast, CSK are already out of contention and will use the dead rubber to test youngsters and combinations as they plan for the future. While GT are favourites, Chennai will want to bow out on a high, possibly giving MS Dhoni’s loyal fans one final glimpse of their iconic skipper—should this be his last IPL appearance.

Shubman Gill's Captaincy Record in IPL 2025 (GT)

Matches: 13

Wins: 9

Losses: 4

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 69.23%

MS Dhoni's Captaincy Record in IPL 2025 (CSK)

Matches: 8

Wins: 2

Losses: 6

N/R: 1

Win percentage: 25%

GT Playing 11 vs CSK (Probable)

ALSO READ: BCCI appoints Shubman Gill as India's new Test captain for England series Gujarat Titans have built their success around their formidable top order—Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler—though Buttler will depart for national duty after this match. With that in mind, GT are keen to give their middle order, including Shahrukh Khan and Sherfane Rutherford, more game time ahead of the playoffs. Bowling remains a concern, with Rashid Khan enduring his most expensive IPL season and the pace department needing a reliable fourth seamer beyond Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna. With Rabada also set to leave for international duty, GT must reassess their bowling depth quickly before the knockout stages.

Also Read

GT Playing 11 and Impact Subs (Probable): Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Impact players: Sai Sudharsan, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Dasun Shanaka

GT Squad for IPL 2025:

Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Kumar Kushagra (wk), Anuj Rawat (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Nishant Sidhu, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Arshad Khan, R Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Karim Janat, B Sai Sudharsan, Dasun Shanaka, Shahrukh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan

CSK Playing 11 vs GT (Probable)

Chennai Super Kings are looking to the future after an underwhelming campaign that sees them near the bottom of the table. Head coach Stephen Fleming acknowledged the team’s struggles after their loss to Rajasthan Royals, and Sunday’s match gives the franchise a chance to test young talent. Players like Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel and Dewald Brevis are expected to get more opportunities. While the match holds little value in terms of the standings, the CSK faithful will be emotionally invested—especially with ongoing speculation about whether this will be MS Dhoni’s final IPL appearance. A win would be a fitting send-off.

CSK Playing 11 and Impact Subs (Probable): Ayush Mhatre, Devon Conway, Urvil Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (w/c), Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact players: Matheesha Pathirana, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh

CSK Squad for IPL 2025:

MS Dhoni, Dewald Brevis, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth, Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Ravichandran Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Anshul Kamboj, Deepak Hooda, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana

GT vs CSK Key Player Battles