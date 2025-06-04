Virat in tears, shows what winning the IPL means, says Ricky Ponting

Ponting noted in his post-match interaction that Kohli’s teary-eyed expression during the final over revealed how deeply personal and longed-for the moment was. The former Australia captain said this reflected the effort, pressure, and dreams associated with winning the IPL — a feat that even giants like Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings never took for granted.

Test cricket still unmatched, believes Kohli

Despite the grand scale of his IPL triumph, Kohli maintained that the moment did not eclipse the satisfaction of Test cricket. Speaking after the match, Kohli emphasised that while this win ranked among his best cricketing memories, Test cricket still sat "five levels above". He urged aspiring cricketers to embrace the red-ball format if they wished to command true global respect.