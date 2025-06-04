Home / Cricket / IPL / News / RCB victory parade in Bengaluru: When and where to join the IPL 2025 party

RCB victory parade in Bengaluru: When and where to join the IPL 2025 party

RCB will celebrate their first IPL title with a victory parade in Bengaluru today. Here's when and where fans can join or watch the celebration live

RCB, IPL
Ahmedabad: Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar lifts the championship trophy as players celebrate during the presentation ceremony of the IPL 2025 final, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, June 3, 2025.(Photo: PTI)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 10:52 AM IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are all set to celebrate their first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) title win with a grand victory parade in Bengaluru. The celebration comes after RCB clinched the IPL 2025 trophy on Tuesday, June 3, by defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a thrilling final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The six-run win ended RCB’s 18-year wait for their maiden IPL title. 
To share this historic moment with their fan base, RCB announced that a victory parade will take place on Wednesday, June 4, starting at 3:30 pm IST. The parade will begin from Vidhana Soudha and conclude at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the team’s home ground in Bengaluru.
 
A sea of fans is also expected to turn out in red to celebrate the team’s unforgettable achievement.
 
“RCB Victory Parade in Bengaluru. This one’s for you, 12th Man Army. For every cheer, every tear, every year. Loyalty is Royalty and today the crown is yours," RCB wrote in their announcement on X.
 

When is the RCB victory parade 2025?

 
- Date and time: June 4, 2025, at 3.30 pm IST
 
- Route: From Vidhana Soudha to M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
 

Where to watch the RCB victory parade on TV?

 
Catch the live telecast of RCB’s victory parade on the Star Sports Network.
 

How to watch the RCB victory parade online?

 
Live streaming will also be available on JioHotStar, so fans across the country can join the celebration.
 

Virat Kohli on RCB’s historic win

 
RCB’s star batter, Virat Kohli, emotional after the win, also promised a memorable celebration for fans in the city.
 
“It’s going to be something special. The city is waiting. My god. I’m thinking about them. Imagine what the fans must be feeling now, poor ones. Someone sent me a video – the entire city is filled with fireworks. The whole city. It’s very special. I can’t express my feelings. I have to experience it,” said Virat Kohli in a post-match interview with the broadcaster. 
 

Topics :Virat KohliIPL NewsIPL 2025IPL 2025 NewsIPLRoyal Challengers BangaloreBengaluruBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

