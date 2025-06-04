Virat Kohli pens emotional message on Instagram post RCB's IPL 2025 triumph

After 18 years of perseverance, heartbreaks and near-misses, Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally laid their hands on the elusive IPL trophy in 2025. For Virat Kohli, who has been the heart and soul of the franchise since its inception, the moment was not just a career highlight — it was a deeply emotional and fulfilling culmination of years of commitment. In a heartfelt Instagram post that resonated with millions, Kohli dedicated the title win to RCB fans and honoured former legends AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle, acknowledging the legacy they helped build. With raw emotion and gratitude, he described the triumph as a victory not just for the present squad, but also for those who had poured their prime into the franchise’s journey. The long wait, he said, was “absolutely worth it”.