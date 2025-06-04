Can Shreyas Iyer become the new 'Captain Cool' of the Indian cricket team?

ALSO READ: Virat in tears, shows what winning the IPL means, says Ricky Ponting In a tournament where fine margins separate champions from challengers, Shreyas Iyer emerged as a leader of remarkable poise, clarity and tactical maturity. After guiding Kolkata Knight Riders to IPL glory in 2024, Iyer nearly repeated the feat in 2025 with Punjab Kings, falling agonisingly short by six runs. Yet, what stood out more than the outcome was the calm and calculated leadership he brought to two very different franchises in successive years. Iyer may have missed the trophy, but he left little doubt about his potential as a future leader for India. His ability to remain composed under pressure, paired with sharp on-field decisions and a grounded approach off it, raises a compelling question: has Indian cricket found its next 'Captain Cool'?

A Rare Leadership Trajectory Iyer has now joined elite company, becoming just the third captain after MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma to lead three different teams to the IPL final. What’s more impressive—he did it in just five seasons. Though KKR let him go over a contract disagreement, Punjab Kings reaped the rewards, gaining a leader who blends calmness with hunger. Tactical Acumen and Dressing Room Control Ricky Ponting, who coached Iyer at Delhi Capitals and now oversees him at Punjab, remarked that Iyer had “a hunger in his eyes” and a deep desire to grow as a leader. That attitude was evident in Punjab’s campaign—backing the likes of Vijaykumar Vyshak with specific bowling instructions and showing faith in young players like Priyansh Arya.