RCB vs DC Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru look every bit the team to beat as they prepare to host Delhi Capitals in an afternoon clash today. With Virat Kohli leading the Orange Cap race, RCB’s batting has flourished beyond its talisman, thanks to impactful contributions from skipper Rajat Patidar, Phil Salt, and Tim David. Patidar’s six-hitting form has been a standout, giving the line-up both depth and freedom.

Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel has won the toss and elected to bowl first on the day Both skippers after the toss: Axar: I am going to bowl first. The wicket looks good and hard. Chinnaswamy is obviously a good chasing ground. Same XI. (On having a long break) It's good to have that break after losing a couple of games. We need to focus on our strengths. Rajat: I am happy because we wanted to bat first. We'll look to post a good total on the board. We have this (green) jersey to encourage. We are playing with the same side.

In contrast, Delhi’s campaign has lacked rhythm. Despite a star-studded batting unit featuring KL Rahul and David Miller, consistency remains elusive, with Sameer Rizvi the lone bright spot.

Their bowling, too, has struggled, with Kuldeep Yadav and Mitchell Starc yet to make a sustained impact. With Josh Hazlewood leading a disciplined RCB attack, the hosts start clear favourites unless Delhi can produce a collective turnaround. ALSO READ: IPL 2026 SRH vs CSK: Pitch report, highest score, Hyderabad Stadium stats Now, before the match begins, here is everything you need to know about how to watch the RCB vs DC IPL 2026 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you do not miss a moment of the action. IPL 2026 RCB vs DC broadcast details Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch RCB vs DC in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming and telecast information When will the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals take place in IPL 2026? The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 18 (Saturday). What is the venue for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2026? The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 final will be held at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 18. What time will the toss take place for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2026 on April 18?