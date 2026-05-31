RCB vs GT final today: Where can the IPL 2026 summit clash be won or lost?

The grand finale between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans (GT) could be decided in three phases: the Powerplay battle, how RCB handle Rashid Khan through the middle overs, and which side executes better at the death in Ahmedabad today.

In IPL 2026, RCB have built their campaign around an experienced batting unit and a pace attack that strikes early. Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, rely heavily on the consistency of their top three and the ability of Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj to make inroads with the new ball. With both teams possessing strong pace attacks and explosive batting line-ups, the contest may hinge on which side wins the key individual match-ups.

GT's top order vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar One of the most important battles could come in the opening overs when Bhuvneshwar Kumar takes on Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler. Bhuvneshwar has enjoyed success against both batters and has troubled them throughout the season. Rashid vs RCB top batters Match-up Inns Runs Outs SR Kohli vs Rashid 12 131 3 134 Padikkal vs Rashid 9 40 5 91 Tim David vs Rashid 17 70 3 130 Patidar vs Rashid 3 34 0 213 If Bhuvneshwar can remove one of Gill or Buttler early, RCB could expose a Gujarat middle order that has not been tested as often as its top three.

Rabada-Siraj vs RCB's top order GT's new-ball pair has been among the most effective in the tournament. Rabada leads the wicket charts with 28 wickets, while Siraj has claimed 14 Powerplay wickets. The spotlight will be on Rabada's duel with Virat Kohli and Siraj's contest against Devdutt Padikkal. RCB top batters vs Rabada and Siraj Match-up Inns Runs Outs SR Kohli vs Rabada (T20s) 17 131 5 144 Padikkal vs Siraj (IPL) 8 45 3 141 Interestingly, Kohli has chosen to attack Rabada aggressively this season. Kohli vs Rabada in IPL 2026 Match-up Inns Runs Balls Outs SR Kohli vs Rabada (IPL 2026) 3 63 31 1 203

If Kohli survives the Powerplay and maintains that scoring rate, RCB could seize early control. If Rabada strikes first, Gujarat's chances improve significantly. Rashid Khan vs RCB's middle order The middle overs could decide the direction of the match. Rashid Khan remains GT's leading spinner and has taken 17 wickets in overs seven to 16 this season. His match-ups against Rajat Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal could be crucial. Rashid Khan vs RCB's middle order Match-up Inns Runs Outs SR Kohli vs Rashid 12 131 3 134 Padikkal vs Rashid 9 40 5 91 Tim David vs Rashid 17 70 3 130 Patidar vs Rashid 3 34 0 213

Padikkal has struggled against Rashid, while Patidar has dominated the leg-spinner in their limited meetings. That contest could determine whether RCB accelerate or stall through the middle overs. Jason Holder's role in the middle overs Jason Holder has quietly become one of GT's most influential bowlers, taking 17 wickets at an economy rate of 7.5. His ability to break partnerships could be vital against RCB's middle order. RCB top batters vs Holder Match-up Inns Runs Outs SR Kohli vs Holder 10 98 4 185 Padikkal vs Holder 9 52 2 116 Tim David vs Holder 13 136 3 252

Virat Kohli and Venkatesh Iyer. Photo: Creimas for IPL Kohli's battle with Holder is particularly intriguing. While Holder has dismissed him twice in two meetings this season, Kohli has still scored quickly. Kohli vs Holder Match-up Inns Runs Outs SR Kohli vs Holder (IPL 2026) 2 32 2 188 Other key match-ups that will define the IPL 2026 grand finale winner Top-order comparison Player Inns Runs Avg SR 50s/100s Virat Kohli (RCB) 15 600 50 164 04/01 Phil Salt (RCB) 6 202 33.7 168 2/0 Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) 14 463 35.6 171 3/0 Shubman Gill (GT) 15 722 48.1 164 06/01 Sai Sudharsan (GT) 16 710 47.3 160 08/01 Jos Buttler (GT) 16 507 39 157 4/0 Other key match-ups that will define the IPL 2026 grand finale winner

Captains' comparison Player Runs Avg SR 50s/100s Sixes Rajat Patidar (RCB) 486 44.2 197 5/0 41 Shubman Gill (GT) 722 48.1 164 06/01 33 Middle-order firepower Player Runs SR Key Highlight Rajat Patidar 486 197 41 sixes Tim David 281 194 SR 236 at death overs Venkatesh Iyer 177 184 Avg 59 Washington Sundar 327 153 2 fifties Rahul Tewatia 183 144 Avg 30.5 Jason Holder 58 123 Finisher/all-round option Pace attack comparison Bowler Team Wkts Econ SR Kagiso Rabada GT 28 9.4 13.2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar RCB 26 8 13.6 Mohammed Siraj GT 18 9.1 19.3 Rasikh Salam RCB 16 9.7 14.6 Jason Holder GT 17 7.5 12.8 Josh Hazlewood RCB 13 9.6 21.9 Prasidh Krishna GT 16 10.5 14