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RCB vs GT final today: Where can the IPL 2026 summit clash be won or lost?

RCB and GT meet in the IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad. From Kohli vs Rabada to Gill vs Bhuvneshwar, here are the key battles and match-ups that could decide the title.

Captain Rajat Patidar with RCB legend Virat Kohli
Captain Rajat Patidar with RCB legend Virat Kohli. Photo: Creimas for IPL
Anish Kumar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : May 31 2026 | 6:44 PM IST
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The grand finale between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans (GT) could be decided in three phases: the Powerplay battle, how RCB handle Rashid Khan through the middle overs, and which side executes better at the death in Ahmedabad today.
 
In IPL 2026, RCB have built their campaign around an experienced batting unit and a pace attack that strikes early. Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, rely heavily on the consistency of their top three and the ability of Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj to make inroads with the new ball. With both teams possessing strong pace attacks and explosive batting line-ups, the contest may hinge on which side wins the key individual match-ups.
 
GT's top order vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar
 
One of the most important battles could come in the opening overs when Bhuvneshwar Kumar takes on Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler. Bhuvneshwar has enjoyed success against both batters and has troubled them throughout the season.
 
Rashid vs RCB top batters
Match-up Inns Runs Outs SR
Kohli vs Rashid 12 131 3 134
Padikkal vs Rashid 9 40 5 91
Tim David vs Rashid 17 70 3 130
Patidar vs Rashid 3 34 0 213
 
If Bhuvneshwar can remove one of Gill or Buttler early, RCB could expose a Gujarat middle order that has not been tested as often as its top three.
 
Rabada-Siraj vs RCB's top order
 
GT's new-ball pair has been among the most effective in the tournament. Rabada leads the wicket charts with 28 wickets, while Siraj has claimed 14 Powerplay wickets.
 
The spotlight will be on Rabada's duel with Virat Kohli and Siraj's contest against Devdutt Padikkal.
 
RCB top batters vs Rabada and Siraj
Match-up Inns Runs Outs SR
Kohli vs Rabada (T20s) 17 131 5 144
Padikkal vs Siraj (IPL) 8 45 3 141
 
Interestingly, Kohli has chosen to attack Rabada aggressively this season.
 
Kohli vs Rabada in IPL 2026
Match-up Inns Runs Balls Outs SR
Kohli vs Rabada (IPL 2026) 3 63 31 1 203
 
If Kohli survives the Powerplay and maintains that scoring rate, RCB could seize early control. If Rabada strikes first, Gujarat's chances improve significantly.
 
Rashid Khan vs RCB's middle order
 
The middle overs could decide the direction of the match. Rashid Khan remains GT's leading spinner and has taken 17 wickets in overs seven to 16 this season.
 
His match-ups against Rajat Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal could be crucial.
 
Rashid Khan vs RCB's middle order
Match-up Inns Runs Outs SR
Kohli vs Rashid 12 131 3 134
Padikkal vs Rashid 9 40 5 91
Tim David vs Rashid 17 70 3 130
Patidar vs Rashid 3 34 0 213
 
Padikkal has struggled against Rashid, while Patidar has dominated the leg-spinner in their limited meetings. That contest could determine whether RCB accelerate or stall through the middle overs.
 
Jason Holder's role in the middle overs
 
Jason Holder has quietly become one of GT's most influential bowlers, taking 17 wickets at an economy rate of 7.5. His ability to break partnerships could be vital against RCB's middle order. 
RCB top batters vs Holder
Match-up Inns Runs Outs SR
Kohli vs Holder 10 98 4 185
Padikkal vs Holder 9 52 2 116
Tim David vs Holder 13 136 3 252
 
Virat Kohli and Venkatesh Iyer. Photo: Creimas for IPL
Kohli's battle with Holder is particularly intriguing. While Holder has dismissed him twice in two meetings this season, Kohli has still scored quickly.
 
Kohli vs Holder
Match-up Inns Runs Outs SR
Kohli vs Holder (IPL 2026) 2 32 2 188
  Other key match-ups that will define the IPL 2026 grand finale winner 
Top-order comparison
Player Inns Runs Avg SR 50s/100s
Virat Kohli (RCB) 15 600 50 164 04/01
Phil Salt (RCB) 6 202 33.7 168 2/0
Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) 14 463 35.6 171 3/0
Shubman Gill (GT) 15 722 48.1 164 06/01
Sai Sudharsan (GT) 16 710 47.3 160 08/01
Jos Buttler (GT) 16 507 39 157 4/0
Captains' comparison
Player Runs Avg SR 50s/100s Sixes
Rajat Patidar (RCB) 486 44.2 197 5/0 41
Shubman Gill (GT) 722 48.1 164 06/01 33
Middle-order firepower
Player Runs SR Key Highlight
Rajat Patidar 486 197 41 sixes
Tim David 281 194 SR 236 at death overs
Venkatesh Iyer 177 184 Avg 59
Washington Sundar 327 153 2 fifties
Rahul Tewatia 183 144 Avg 30.5
Jason Holder 58 123 Finisher/all-round option
   
Pace attack comparison
Bowler Team Wkts Econ SR
Kagiso Rabada GT 28 9.4 13.2
Bhuvneshwar Kumar RCB 26 8 13.6
Mohammed Siraj GT 18 9.1 19.3
Rasikh Salam RCB 16 9.7 14.6
Jason Holder GT 17 7.5 12.8
Josh Hazlewood RCB 13 9.6 21.9
Prasidh Krishna GT 16 10.5 14
 
Playoff performers
Player Playoff Runs/Wickets Average SR/Econ
Rajat Patidar 338 runs 112.7 SR 193
Venkatesh Iyer 253 runs 63.3 SR 154
Shubman Gill 581 runs 48.4 SR 150
Sai Sudharsan 291 runs 58.2 SR 173
Jos Buttler 272 runs 90.7 SR 159
Josh Hazlewood 14 wkts SR 11.6
Jason Holder 10 wkts SR 12
 
Ahmedabad specialists
Player Inns Runs/Wkts Avg/Econ
Shubman Gill 31 1,374 runs Avg 49.1
Sai Sudharsan 26 1,271 runs Avg 50.8
Jos Buttler 17 658 runs Avg 47.0
Virat Kohli 8 290 runs Avg 48.3
Kagiso Rabada 14 25 wickets Econ 9.1
Mohammed Siraj 19 21 wickets Econ 9.1
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 6 14 wickets Econ 7.2
 
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First Published: May 31 2026 | 6:43 PM IST

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