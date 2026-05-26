RCB vs GT live streaming: Where to watch IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 match?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans through its app and website
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans through its app and website
The coin flip of the match went in GT's way who opted to bowl first.
Captain's take after toss:
Rajat Patidar (RCB): We are taking one game at a point. We are more focusing on our strenghts. That's the focus this year. I think it will be nice to bat.
Shubman Gill (GT): We are going to bowl first. There's the dew factor. It's one of the most prettiest ground in the world.
IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 RCB vs GT playing 11:
RCB playing 11: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Venkatesh Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Jacob Duffy, Rasikh Salam
Impact players: Shepherd, Suyash, Kanishk Chohan, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox
GT playing 11: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Nishant Sindhu, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Impact players: Rahul Tewatia, Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Sai Kishore
|IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 RCB vs GT broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2026 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
First Published: May 26 2026 | 6:30 PM IST