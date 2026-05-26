RCB vs GT live streaming: Where to watch IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 match?

The coin flip of the match went in GT's way who opted to bowl first.

Captain's take after toss:

Rajat Patidar (RCB): We are taking one game at a point. We are more focusing on our strenghts. That's the focus this year. I think it will be nice to bat.

Shubman Gill (GT): We are going to bowl first. There's the dew factor. It's one of the most prettiest ground in the world.

IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 RCB vs GT playing 11:

RCB playing 11: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Venkatesh Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Jacob Duffy, Rasikh Salam

Impact players: Shepherd, Suyash, Kanishk Chohan, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox

GT playing 11: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Nishant Sindhu, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Impact players: Rahul Tewatia, Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Sai Kishore