IPL 2024 tomorrow's match: KKR vs RR Playing 11, live match time, Streaming

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday (April 16) in Match 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

It is going to be one of the biggest battles of this season as two of the consistent teams of the IPL 2024 will be up against each other. Both Rajasthan and Kolkata have lost only one game each.



As for the playing 11s, Rajasthan would love to have Ravichandran Ashiwn and Jos Buttler back in the playing 11. They could then have Keshav Maharaj as the third spinner in the form of an impact player.

IPL 2024: KKR vs RR Playing 11 prediction

RR Playing 11 probables: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, R Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini/Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal : Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, R Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini/Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal

[Impact sub: Donovan Ferreira/Keshav Maharaj]

KKR Playing 11 probables: Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghvanshi, Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy

[Impact substitute -Venkatesh Iyer]

Kolkata vs Rajasthan head-to-head

Total matches played: 28

Kolkata Knight Riders won: 14

Rajasthan Royals won: 13

No result: 1

Abandoned: 0

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rinku Singh, Allah Ghazanfar, Sakib Hussain, Sherfane Rutherford, Chetan Sakariya, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat, Dushmantha Chameera

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Abid Mushtaq, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jos Buttler, Sandeep Sharma, Nandre Burger, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Singh Rathore

IPL 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) Playing 11, live toss time, live Streaming telecast

Which teams will lock horns in today's match of the Indian Premier League 2024?

Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in Match 31 of IPL 2024.

At what time will the KKR vs RR live toss take place on Tuesday (April 16)?

In IPL 2024, KKR vs RR live toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

At what time will the KKR vs RR live match start on April 16?

The Kolkata vs Rajasthan live match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on April 16 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the KKR vs RR IPL 2024 match in India?

Star Sports has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Premier League. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The Star Sports channel will provide live commentary in Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil among others.

How to watch the live Streaming of the KKR vs RR IPL 2024 match in India?

Jio Cinemas will live stream the KKR vs RR IPL match in India for free.