IPL 2024: KKR vs RR head-to-head, Kolkata pitch report, weather forecast

In match 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 16 (Tuesday) starting at 7:30 pm IST.
It is going to be a battle between the table toppers and whoever wins this will surely be up at the top of the IPL 2024 points table. So far, in the head-to-head battle too, the teams have been evenly matched.
KKR vs RR Head to head in IPL history
Kolkata and Rajasthan have played against each other in 28 matches. It has been neck to neck fight with the Knight Riders winning 14 and the Royals winning 13 of them.
Total matches played: 28
Rajasthan Royals won: 13
Kolkata Knight Riders won: 14
No result: 0
Abandoned: 0
KKR vs RR head-to-head at different venues
|P
|KKR
|RR
|T
|NR
|Overall
|28
|14
|13
|-
|1
|Match Types
|T20 Match
|28
|14
|13
|-
|-
|At Venues
|Brabourne Stadium
|2
|-
|2
|-
|-
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|2
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Eden Gardens
|10
|6
|3
|-
|-
|Kingsmead
|1
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Newlands
|1
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium
|2
|-
|2
|-
|-
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium
|6
|3
|3
|-
|-
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|1
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium
|1
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Wankhede Stadium
|2
|1
|1
|-
|-
|In Countries
|India
|22
|10
|11
|-
|-
|South Africa
|2
|1
|1
|-
|-
|United Arab Emirates
|4
|3
|1
|-
|-
KKR vs RR head-to-head in Kolkata
Matches played: 10
Rajasthan Royals: 3
Kolkata Knight Riders: 6
KKR vs RR head-to-head in Rajasthan
Matches played: 6
Rajasthan Royals: 3
Kolkata Knight Riders: 3
Eden Gardens IPL record
|City
|Kolkata
|Country
|India
|First Match
|20/04/08
|Last T20 Match
|14/04/24
|Matches Played
|88
|Matches Won Batting First
|36 (40.91%)
|Matches Won Batting Second
|52 (59.09%)
|Matches Won Winning Toss
|47 (53.41%)
|Matches Won Losing Toss
|41 (46.59%)
|Matches with No Result
|0 (0.00%)
|Highest Individual Innings
|112*
|R M Patidar (Royal Challengers Bangalore)
|25/05/2022 v Lucknow Super Giants
|Best Bowling
|5/19
|S P Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders)
|15/04/2012 v Punjab Kings
|Highest Team Innings
|235/4 (Chennai Super Kings)
|23/04/2023 v Kolkata Knight Riders
|Lowest Team Innings
|49 (Royal Challengers Bangalore)
|23/04/2017 v Kolkata Knight Riders
|Highest Run Chase Achieved
|188/4 (Mumbai Indians)
|18/6 (Gujarat Lions)
|13/04/2016 v Kolkata Knight Riders
|21/04/2017 v Kolkata Knight Riders
|Average Runs per Wicket
|27.56
|Average Runs per Over
|8.33
|Average Score Batting First
|160.53
Kolkata pitch report for KKR vs RR match
In the two games at Eden Gardens, there has been no problem while batting under lights. It is a good batting wicket under lights, but spinners, if they apply their brains, will most likely get some purchase off the wicket.
Kolkata weather forecast during KKR vs RR IPL match
There are going to be no clouds in the sky in Kolkata on April 16. However, the temperatures will be between 32 and 29 degrees Celsius. The humidity will increase from 68 per cent at 7 pm to 88 per cent at 11 pm IST, according to accuweather.com.