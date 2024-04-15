Business Standard
IPL 2024: KKR vs RR head-to-head, Kolkata pitch report, weather forecast

Kolkata vs Rajasthan head-to-head: It has been neck to neck fight with the Knight Riders winning 14 and the Royals winning 13 of them

IPL 2024 KKR vs RR head-to-head, Kolkata pitch report, weather forecast. Photo: Sportzpics

IPL 2024 KKR vs RR head-to-head, Kolkata pitch report, weather forecast. Photo: Sportzpics

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 8:26 PM IST
In match 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 16 (Tuesday) starting at 7:30 pm IST. 

It is going to be a battle between the table toppers and whoever wins this will surely be up at the top of the IPL 2024 points table. So far, in the head-to-head battle too, the teams have been evenly matched. 
KKR vs RR Head to head in IPL history

Kolkata and Rajasthan have played against each other in 28 matches. It has been neck to neck fight with the Knight Riders winning 14 and the Royals winning 13 of them. 

Total matches played: 28
Rajasthan Royals won: 13
Kolkata Knight Riders won: 14
No result: 0
Abandoned: 0

KKR vs RR head-to-head at different venues 

  P KKR RR T NR
Overall 28 14 13 - 1
Match Types          
T20 Match 28 14 13 - -
At Venues          
Brabourne Stadium 2 - 2 - -
Dubai International Cricket Stadium 2 2 - - -
Eden Gardens 10 6 3 - -
Kingsmead 1 1 - - -
Newlands 1 - 1 - -
Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium 2 - 2 - -
Sawai Mansingh Stadium 6 3 3 - -
Sharjah Cricket Stadium 1 1 - - -
Sheikh Zayed Stadium 1 - 1 - -
Wankhede Stadium 2 1 1 - -
In Countries          
India 22 10 11 - -
South Africa 2 1 1 - -
United Arab Emirates 4 3 1 - -

KKR vs RR head-to-head in Kolkata

Rajasthan Royals: 3
Kolkata Knight Riders: 6

KKR vs RR head-to-head in Rajasthan 

Matches played: 6
Rajasthan Royals: 3
Kolkata Knight Riders: 3

Eden Gardens IPL record

City Kolkata    
Country India    
First Match 20/04/08    
Last T20 Match 14/04/24    
Matches Played 88    
Matches Won Batting First 36 (40.91%)    
Matches Won Batting Second 52 (59.09%)    
Matches Won Winning Toss 47 (53.41%)    
Matches Won Losing Toss 41 (46.59%)    
Matches with No Result 0 (0.00%)    
Highest Individual Innings 112* R M Patidar (Royal Challengers Bangalore) 25/05/2022 v Lucknow Super Giants
Best Bowling 5/19 S P Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders) 15/04/2012 v Punjab Kings
Highest Team Innings 235/4 (Chennai Super Kings) 23/04/2023 v Kolkata Knight Riders  
Lowest Team Innings 49 (Royal Challengers Bangalore) 23/04/2017 v Kolkata Knight Riders  
Highest Run Chase Achieved 188/4 (Mumbai Indians)    
       
18/6 (Gujarat Lions) 13/04/2016 v Kolkata Knight Riders    
       
21/04/2017 v Kolkata Knight Riders      
Average Runs per Wicket 27.56    
Average Runs per Over 8.33    
Average Score Batting First 160.53    

Kolkata pitch report for KKR vs RR match

In the two games at Eden Gardens, there has been no problem while batting under lights. It is a good batting wicket under lights, but spinners, if they apply their brains, will most likely get some purchase off the wicket. 

Kolkata weather forecast during KKR vs RR IPL match

There are going to be no clouds in the sky in Kolkata on April 16. However, the temperatures will be between 32 and 29 degrees Celsius. The humidity will increase from 68 per cent at 7 pm to 88 per cent at 11 pm IST, according to accuweather.com.
First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 8:26 PM IST

