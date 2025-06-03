Rishi Sunak, the former UK PM, backs RCB to win IPL 2025 final vs PBKS

Rishi Sunak has openly declared his support for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their much-awaited clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) while talking to Times of India. With both franchises still chasing their first-ever IPL title, Sunak’s backing for RCB adds a personal and emotional layer to the occasion. His connection to the team stems from his wife Akshata Murty’s roots in Bengaluru, a bond that has kept him invested in the team over the years. Sunak also shared that he has supported RCB since before his time at 10 Downing Street and considers a bat gifted to him — once used by Virat Kohli — as one of his most treasured items. ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Final RCB vs PBKS: Ahmedabad weather, hourly rain prediction today As the IPL 2025 final draws near, former UK Prime Ministerhas openly declared his support for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their much-awaited clash against(PBKS) while talking to Times of India. With both franchises still chasing their first-ever IPL title, Sunak’s backing for RCB adds a personal and emotional layer to the occasion. His connection to the team stems from his wife Akshata Murty’s roots in Bengaluru, a bond that has kept him invested in the team over the years. Sunak also shared that he has supportedsince before his time at 10 Downing Street and considers a bat gifted to him — once used by Virat Kohli — as one of his most treasured items.

Sunak’s Bengaluru Bond Behind RCB Fandom Rishi Sunak’s loyalty to RCB isn’t random. Being part of a Bengaluru family, he feels naturally drawn to the franchise. He recalled attending matches years ago and cheering on the team even during his time as Prime Minister. That emotional link has only deepened with time. One of his most prized cricket possessions is a bat used by Virat Kohli, handed to him during a meeting with India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. For Sunak, it’s more than just a piece of memorabilia — it’s a symbol of a team he’s supported wholeheartedly. Two Teams, One Dream RCB are set to play their fourth IPL final, still in search of a title after three heartbreaks. On the other side, PBKS have made it to their second final, hoping to finally get over the line after their 2014 loss to Kolkata Knight Riders. With both sides hungry for glory, the contest promises to be intense. Sunak’s support might not swing the game, but it surely brings RCB a high-profile fan cheering from afar.