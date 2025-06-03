Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025 closing ceremony, performers list, live time, streaming & telecast

IPL 2025 closing ceremony, performers list, live time, streaming & telecast

Famed singer Shankar Mahadevan will headline the event with a powerful tribute to India's armed forces, honouring those who served in Operation Sindoor and the lives lost during the Pahalgam tragedy.

IPL 2025 closing ceremony
IPL 2025 closing ceremony
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 9:56 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) is set to conclude with an epic final showdown. On Tuesday, June 3, the grand finale will see Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) go head-to-head with Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This year’s final is guaranteed to make history, as a new team will lift the IPL trophy for the very first time.
 
Initially, the final was scheduled to be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata as a tribute to the IPL 2024 winners. However, due to a 10-day suspension of the tournament triggered by cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, the venue was shifted to Ahmedabad. 
 
Who will perform in the IPL 2025 closing ceremony?
 
The 2025 edition kicked off with a dazzling opening ceremony that featured top Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Shreya Ghoshal, and Karan Aujla creating a spectacular start to the season.
 
The closing ceremony promises to be equally memorable. Famed singer Shankar Mahadevan will headline the event with a powerful tribute to India’s armed forces, honouring those who served in Operation Sindoor and the lives lost during the Pahalgam tragedy. 
 
IPL 2025 final closing Ceremony live telecast and live streaming details
 
Where will the IPL 2025 closing ceremony take place? 
The closing ceremony will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 3.
 
What time will the IPL 2025 closing ceremony begin?
  The event is scheduled to start at 6:00 PM IST.
 
Where can I watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 closing ceremony in India?
  The IPL 2025 closing ceremony's live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network.
 
Where can I watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 closing ceremony in India?
  The live streaming for the closing ceremony will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shreyas Iyer reflects on calm mindset after leading PBKS to IPL 2025 final

IPL 2025 final teams, date, live time, venue, live streaming and telecast

PBKS vs MI HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2025 Qualifier 2: Shreyas' captain's knock sends Punjab to the final

IPL 2025: Top batters and bowlers; Purple and Orange Cap leaderboard

IPL 2025 final schedule: Which team will RCB face on June 3 in Ahmedabad?

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueRoyal Challengers BangalorePunjab Kings

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story