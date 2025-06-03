IPL 2025 closing ceremony, performers list, live time, streaming & telecast

The 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) is set to conclude with an epic final showdown. On Tuesday, June 3, the grand finale will see Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) go head-to-head with Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This year’s final is guaranteed to make history, as a new team will lift the IPL trophy for the very first time.

Initially, the final was scheduled to be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata as a tribute to the IPL 2024 winners. However, due to a 10-day suspension of the tournament triggered by cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, the venue was shifted to Ahmedabad.

The closing ceremony promises to be equally memorable. Famed singer Shankar Mahadevan will headline the event with a powerful tribute to India’s armed forces, honouring those who served in Operation Sindoor and the lives lost during the Pahalgam tragedy.

The 2025 edition kicked off with a dazzling opening ceremony that featured top Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Shreya Ghoshal, and Karan Aujla creating a spectacular start to the season.

Who will perform in the IPL 2025 closing ceremony?

Where will the IPL 2025 closing ceremony take place?

The closing ceremony will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 3.

What time will the IPL 2025 closing ceremony begin?

The event is scheduled to start at 6:00 PM IST.

Where can I watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 closing ceremony in India?

The IPL 2025 closing ceremony's live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 closing ceremony in India?

The live streaming for the closing ceremony will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.