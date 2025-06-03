What will happen if RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final is washed out in Ahmedabad?
To handle weather-related interruptions, the BCCI has allocated a reserve day for the final. If rain prevents play on Tuesday, the match will be resumed or played in full on Wednesday, June 4.Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has reached its grand conclusion, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) set to face off in the final showdown. Both franchises are chasing their maiden IPL title, adding extra excitement and pressure to this much-anticipated clash. For one team, history will be made; for the other, heartbreak will follow.
Weather Concerns Loom Over the Final in Ahmedabad
The final is scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3. However, rain has already affected the venue during Qualifier 2, and the forecast for the final is not promising either. According to weather updates, brief showers could hit in the evening, with the possibility of persistent drizzle turning into heavier rain.
What If Rain Washes Out the IPL Final?
To handle weather-related interruptions, the BCCI has allocated a reserve day for the final. If rain prevents play on Tuesday, the match will be resumed or played in full on Wednesday, June 4.
What If Reserve Day Gets Washed Out Too?
If rain disrupts play on both days and a result isn’t possible, the team that finished higher in the league standings will be declared the winner. This scenario would favor Punjab Kings, who had a better position than Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the end of the group stage.
Neither RCB nor PBKS has won the IPL title before. RCB has appeared in three finals (2009, 2011, 2016) but failed to clinch the trophy each time. Punjab Kings reached the final once before, in 2014, only to be defeated by Kolkata Knight Riders.
Head-to-Head Record and Path to the Final
RCB and PBKS have faced off 36 times in IPL history, with each team winning 18 matches—making this final a perfect tie-breaker. In Qualifier 1, RCB cruised past PBKS with an eight-wicket win, thanks to Philip Salt's impressive 56. Meanwhile, PBKS sealed their final berth by defeating Mumbai Indians by five wickets, driven by a match-winning 87-run knock from Shreyas Iyer.
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices