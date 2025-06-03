What will happen if RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final is washed out in Ahmedabad?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has reached its grand conclusion, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) set to face off in the final showdown. Both franchises are chasing their maiden IPL title, adding extra excitement and pressure to this much-anticipated clash. For one team, history will be made; for the other, heartbreak will follow.

Weather Concerns Loom Over the Final in Ahmedabad

The final is scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3. However, rain has already affected the venue during Qualifier 2, and the forecast for the final is not promising either. According to weather updates, brief showers could hit in the evening, with the possibility of persistent drizzle turning into heavier rain.

What If Rain Washes Out the IPL Final? To handle weather-related interruptions, the BCCI has allocated a reserve day for the final. If rain prevents play on Tuesday, the match will be resumed or played in full on Wednesday, June 4. What If Reserve Day Gets Washed Out Too? If rain disrupts play on both days and a result isn't possible, the team that finished higher in the league standings will be declared the winner. This scenario would favor Punjab Kings, who had a better position than Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the end of the group stage. Neither RCB nor PBKS has won the IPL title before. RCB has appeared in three finals (2009, 2011, 2016) but failed to clinch the trophy each time. Punjab Kings reached the final once before, in 2014, only to be defeated by Kolkata Knight Riders.