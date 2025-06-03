IPL 2025 Final prediction: Who will win RCB vs PBKS match on June 3?

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to crown a new champion as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) face off against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the grand finale at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. This marks RCB’s fourth appearance in an IPL final, while PBKS have reached their second final after edging past a resilient Mumbai Indians (MI) in a thrilling Qualifier 2 encounter on June 1.

RCB have showcased a commanding performance throughout IPL 2025 under the leadership of new skipper Rajat Patidar. With Virat Kohli and Phil Salt providing strong starts at the top of the order, contributions from the rest of the squad have helped the team secure a place in yet another title clash.

RCB vs PBKS match prediction: Bangalore's big-match muscle vs Punjab’s uncapped brilliance The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have a lot of match winners in their line up who have time and again proven to be vital for their countries over the years as well. The likes of Virat Kohli, Phil Salt and Josh Hazlewood, who by the way has never lost a final in his career will prove to be a difficult challenge once again for PBKS. Punjab on the other hand have a different kind of challenge present for the Challengers. One which has a burst of youth and energy with the likes of uncapped talents like Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh among others. It will be ontersting to see whether the boys are able to absorb pressure like they are expected to or not.

PBKS vs MI head-to-head: Close calls and Punjab's recent bragging rights • Since IPL 2022: Mts – 8, RCB Won – 5, PBKS Won - 3 • In IPL 2025: Mts – 3, RCB Won – 2, PBKS Won – 1 In 36 matches, RCB and PBKS have nothing separating them with both sides winning 18 games each. This even rivalry adds spice tothe final on Tuesday. Punjab have had a tougher road to the final, playing one more match against MI in order to make it to their first final in 11 years.

IPL 2025 Final prediction based on record at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad Conditions at the Narendra Modi Stadium could tip the balance of the tie. PBKS have made themselves at home in Ahmedabad, winning five out of seven matches at the venue. PBKS at Ahmedabad: 7 matches | 5 wins | Win rate – 71.43% RCB at Ahmedabad: 6 matches | 3 win | Win rate – 50% Given this record, Punjab may have a psychological advantage going into the game, knowing the pitch and conditions are in their favour. RCB vs PBKS final prediction: Who will write a new chapter in the IPL history?