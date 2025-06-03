2008 to 2025: Full list of orange cap winners in Indian Premier League

With the IPL 2025 coming to an end on Tuesday, excitement among fans had reached fever pitch this season as well as they saw all franchises battling it out for the title. While there are only two teams in contention now, the tougher prediction lies in identifying who among the many batting superstars will clinch the Orange Cap, an honour awarded to the tournament's highest run-scorer.

Currently GT's Sai Sudharshan and Virat Kohli are the top contenders this year.

ALSO READ: What will happen if RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final is washed out in Ahmedabad? The Orange Cap not only recognises consistent performance with the bat but also highlights the most impactful batter across an intense season filled with world-class talent. Interestingly, though, history shows that this individual brilliance rarely aligns with team success. In fact, only twice in IPL history, in 2014 and 2021, has the Orange Cap winner also gone on to lift the IPL trophy in the same season.