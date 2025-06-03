Home / Cricket / IPL / News / 2008 to 2025: Full list of orange cap winners in Indian Premier League

2008 to 2025: Full list of orange cap winners in Indian Premier League

While there are only two teams in contention now, the tougher prediction lies in identifying who among the many batting superstars will clinch the Orange Cap.

With the IPL 2025 coming to an end on Tuesday, excitement among fans had reached fever pitch this season as well as they saw all franchises battling it out for the title. While there are only two teams in contention now, the tougher prediction lies in identifying who among the many batting superstars will clinch the Orange Cap, an honour awarded to the tournament's highest run-scorer.
 
Currently GT's Sai Sudharshan and Virat Kohli are the top contenders this year.
 
The Orange Cap not only recognises consistent performance with the bat but also highlights the most impactful batter across an intense season filled with world-class talent. Interestingly, though, history shows that this individual brilliance rarely aligns with team success. In fact, only twice in IPL history, in 2014 and 2021, has the Orange Cap winner also gone on to lift the IPL trophy in the same season. 
 
As fans follow the final match closely, between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, the race for the Orange Cap promises to be just as gripping as the match itself. So let’s take a look at the list of past winners and celebrate the tournament’s finest batters. 
Season Player (Team) Matches Runs
2008 Shaun Marsh (KXIP) 11 616
2009 Matthew Hayden (CSK) 12 572
2010 Sachin Tendulkar (MI) 15 618
2011 Chris Gayle (RCB) 12 608
2012 Chris Gayle (RCB) 15 733
2013 Michael Hussey (CSK) 16 733
2014 Robin Uthappa (KKR) 16 660
2015 David Warner (SRH) 14 562
2016 Virat Kohli (RCB) 16 973
2017 David Warner (SRH) 14 641
2018 Kane Williamson (SRH) 17 735
2019 David Warner (SRH) 12 692
2020 KL Rahul (KXIP) 14 670
2021 Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) 16 635
2022 Jos Buttler (RR) 17 863
2023 Shubman Gill (GT) 17 890
2024 Virat Kohli (RCB) 15 741
2025 TBD - -
 

