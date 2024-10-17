Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IPL 2025: Haddin and Joshi join Punjab Kings under Ponting's management

Ponting, who was appointed head coach last month, had used the services of fellow Aussie James Hopes when he was head coach at Delhi Capitals.

Ricky Ponting
Ricky Ponting. Photo:@ICC
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 6:07 PM IST
Punjab Kings have decided to retain majority of their support staff after the arrival of new head coach Ricky Ponting with fast bowling coach James Hopes likely to be the sole addition for IPL 2025.

Spin bowling coach Sunil Joshi, batting and fielding coach Brad Haddin and Trevor Gonsalves, who were all part of Trevor Bayliss' team, have been retained for the upcoming season.

Bayliss was the head coach last year and Sanjay Bangar the head of cricket development with both now out of the coaching setup.

"Brad Haddin and Sunil have been retained. James Hopes is likely to be the fast bowling coach," an IPL source told PTI.

Ponting has been appointed on a four-year contract in the hope of changing the team's fortunes. Punjab have never won the IPL and their sole final appearance came way back in 2014.

They have failed to finish even in the top five in the last seven editions and ended ninth out of 10 teams earlier this year.

Ponting yet to decide on player retention

The player retention deadline is October 31 but the Australian great is yet to decide on the number of players to retain ahead of the mega auction.

The franchise is expected to retain lead pacer Arshdeep Singh who has been with them for six seasons. In the uncapped category, they could retain Shashank Singh who provided the silver lining to their otherwise ordinary campaign last year.

"Ricky and his team will decide on the player retention soon," added the source.

Punjab, who were led by Shikhar Dhawan for the past two season, will be aiming to find their new captain probably at the auction table.


First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 6:07 PM IST

