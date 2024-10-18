Stoinis to Mayank: LSG's probable retained players | IPL 2025 auction

The mega auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is scheduled to take place in the last week of November, and the deadline for releasing the retained players list by the franchsie is set for October 31. Teams are allowed to retain a maximum of six players if they include an uncapped player in the list, but if they wish to retain only capped players, the number of retentions will decrease to five. While all ten teams can be expected to surprise fans with some unexpected decisions, one that has the potential to make drastic moves is Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).





ALSO READ: IPL 2025 mega auction salary purse, retention rules, and RTM explained The heated exchange between owner Sanjeev Goenka and skipper KL Rahul during IPL 2024 has sparked rumours that the Indian batter may part ways with the franchise ahead of IPL 2025. Whether Rahul will continue as LSG’s skipper will be revealed on the evening of October 31. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Ahead of the retention day deadline on October 31, Business Standard examines the potential retained players for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and analyses why they are likely to be included in the team's retention list. Ahead of the retention day deadline on October 31, Business Standard examines the potential retained players for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and analyses why they are likely to be included in the team's retention list.

Nicholas Pooran





Nicholas Pooran batting stats at Lucknow Super Giants Year Mat No Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s CT ST Career 76 18 1769 77 32.16 1090 162.29 0 9 113 127 32 4 2024 14 6 499 75 62.38 280 178.21 0 3 35 36 7 0 2023 15 3 358 62 29.83 207 172.95 0 2 26 26 6 3 2022 14 5 306 64* 38.25 212 144.34 0 2 16 21 8 1 According to reports, LSG is keen on retaining the in-form West Indian batter ahead of the mega auction. The southpaw has been in the form of his life and his explosive batting style can help the team on the new battifriendly pitches used during the IPL season. Pooran will recieve Rs 18 crore if he is given the first position in retention list.

Marcus Stoinis

More From This Section





Marcus Stonis stats at Lucknow Super Giants YEAR MAT NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S CT ST Career 96 22 1866 124* 28.27 1314 142.01 1 9 150 91 24 0 2024 14 2 388 124* 32.33 263 147.53 1 2 39 16 4 0 2023 15 2 408 89* 31.38 272 150 0 3 28 27 4 0 2022 11 2 156 38* 19.5 106 147.17 0 0 7 13 4 0 LSG may also retain the Australian all-rounder, as Stoinis can be utilised as both a genuine bowler and a batter, providing more stability to the team. Stonis will recieve Rs 14 crore if he is second on LSG's retention list.

Mayank Yadav





Mayank Yadav stats at Lucknow Super Giants The young Indian pacer, Mayank Yadav, is one of the hottest talents out there. While LSG might have considered retaining him as an uncapped player, his international debut against Bangladesh earlier this month closed that option for them. Regardless of the change in plans, LSG is more than likely to hold on to Yadav for another season. Yadav can be given third spot on the LSG retention list which will earn him Rs 11 crore for the next season.

YEAR MAT BALLS RUNS WKTS BBM AVE ECON SR 4W 5W

Career 4 73 85 7 3-14 12.14 6.99 10.43 0 0

2024 4 73 85 7 3-14 12.14 6.99 10.43 0 0

Ravi Bishnoi





Ravi Bishnoi stats at Lucknow Super Giants The Indian spinner was one of the three players the franchise signed as a draft pick after joining the league in 2022. In the three seasons he has been with the team, Bishnoi has proven himself as a match-winner, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if LSG decides to retain him ahead of the mega auction later this year. Bishnoi will recive Rs 18 crores if retained on the fifth spot in the retention list.

YEAR MAT BALLS RUNS WKTS BBM AVE ECON SR 4W 5W

Career 66 1405 1828 63 3-24 29.02 7.81 22.3 0 0

2024 14 262 383 10 2-25 38.3 8.77 26.2 0 0

2023 15 303 391 16 3-28 24.44 7.74 18.94 0 0

2022 14 324 456 13 2-22 35.08 8.44 24.92 0 0

Quinton de Kock

Another overseas player who has been key for LSG over the last couple of seasons is South African wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock. Quinton can hold the team’s opening and wicket-keeper positions, making him a top priority on the retention list. De Kock will recive Rs 14 crore if retained on fifth spot as per new retention rule for IPL 2025.



Quinton de Kock stats at Lucknow Super Giants YEAR MAT NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S CT ST Career 107 6 3157 140* 31.26 2352 134.23 2 23 316 123 67 15 2024 11 0 250 81 22.73 186 134.41 0 3 29 9 3 0 2023 4 0 143 70 35.75 102 140.2 0 1 10 8 2 1 2022 15 1 508 140* 36.29 341 148.97 1 3 47 23 12 1

Ayush Badoni (Uncapped)





Ayush Badoni stats at Lucknow Super Giants The young Indian batter Ayush Badoni was one of LSG’s standout players during the IPL 2024 season. His ability to adapt his batting style to the situation makes him a must-have player, and with Mayank Yadav now being a capped player, Badoni's chances of being retained as an uncapped player by LSG are high. Badoni will be given a fix amount of Rs 4 crore which is set for uncapped player retention by BCCI.

YEAR MAT NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S CT ST

Career 42 9 634 59* 24.38 473 134.04 0 4 46 24 14 0