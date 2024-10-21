Dhoni to Ruturaj: CSK's probable retained players | IPL 2025 auction

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to return with a mega auction in last week of November 2024. However, before that, BCCI has asked every team to finalise their retention list by the end of October, that is, October 31. According to official guidelines for IPL 2025 retention, teams are allowed up to six retentions, including at least one uncapped player.



In addition, teams can retain a capped player as an uncapped player if he has retired from international cricket at least five years ago. One team that can profit the most from the second rule is the five-time champion Chennai Super Kings, who now have the option to retain their former skipper and star player, MS Dhoni, as an uncapped player. But what could the final retention list of CSK for IPL 2025 look like? Let’s take a look.



Ruturaj Gaikwad



Gaikwad has been one of CSK’s most consistent performers ever since he made his debut in 2020, and now, with the extra responsibility of captaincy handed over to him, CSK is more than likely to retain him as their first-choice retention for Rs 18 crore.



Ruturaj Gaikwad stats for CSK Year Mat No Runs HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s CT Career 66 8 2380 108* 41.75 136.86 2 18 217 91 36 2024 14 3 583 108* 53 141.16 1 4 58 18 5 2023 16 1 590 92 42.14 147.5 0 4 46 30 17 2022 14 0 368 99 26.29 126.46 0 3 33 14 4 2021 16 2 635 101* 45.35 136.26 1 4 64 23 6 2020 6 2 204 72 51 120.71 0 3 16 6 4

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 mega auction salary purse, retention rules, and RTM explained

Ravindra Jadeja







Ravindra Jadeja stats for CSK Year Mat Balls Runs WKTS BBM Ave Econ SR 4W 5W Career 240 3829 4864 160 5/16 30.4 7.62 23.93 3 1 2024 14 282 369 8 3/18 46.13 7.85 35.25 0 0 2023 16 342 431 20 3/20 21.55 7.56 17.1 0 0 2022 10 198 248 5 3/39 49.6 7.52 39.6 0 0 2021 16 294 346 13 3/13 26.61 7.06 22.61 0 0 2020 14 218 318 6 2/42 53 8.75 36.33 0 0 2019 16 324 343 15 3/9 22.86 6.35 21.6 0 0 2018 16 246 303 11 3/18 27.54 7.39 22.36 0 0 2015 17 256 330 11 4/24 30 7.73 23.27 1 0 2014 16 326 443 19 4/24 23.31 8.15 17.15 2 0 2013 18 259 323 13 3/20 24.84 7.48 19.92 0 0 2012 19 210 273 12 5/16 22.75 7.8 17.5 0 1

Since his return in 2018, Ravindra Jadeja has been one of the team's most important players, winning countless games for the men in yellow over the years, including his incredible performance with the bat in the 2023 Indian Premier League final against Gujarat Titans. With the all-rounder seemingly having at least three to four years of top-level cricket left, retaining him in the second spot for Rs 14 crore would be an obvious decision.

Matheesha Pathirana



Matheesha Pathirana stats for CSK Year Mat Balls Runs WKTS BBM Ave Econ SR 4W 5W Career 20 451 592 34 4/28 17.41 7.88 13.26 1 0 2024 6 132 169 13 4/28 13 7.68 10.15 1 0 2023 12 278 371 19 3/15 19.53 8.01 14.63 0 0 2022 2 41 52 2 2/24 26 7.61 20.5 0 0



ALSO READ: Klaasen to Abhishek: SRH's probable retained players | IPL 2025 auction One problem that CSK has constantly faced after the retirement of Dwayne Bravo was a lack of quality in its death bowling. However, ever since Sri Lanka’s Matheesha Pathirana joined the team, the five-time champions are more confident about their death bowling than anything. Pathirana is just 21 years old and is yet to reach his absolute prime, and a team like CSK is more than likely to take the gamble on him and retain him in the number three spot for Rs 11 crore.

Shivam Dube







Shivam Dube stats for CSK Year Mat No Runs HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s CT Career 65 11 1502 95* 30.04 146.68 0 9 86 101 19 2024 14 3 396 66* 36 162.3 0 3 28 28 2 2023 16 3 418 52 38 158.33 0 3 12 35 6 2022 11 1 289 95* 28.9 156.22 0 2 22 16 6

Over the years, several players have reinvented themselves after joining the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) under MS Dhoni, and all-rounder Shivam Dube is one such example. The 31-year-old Dube has not only revived his career at CSK but, with his aggressive middle-order batting, has also earned his way back into the national team. His ability to accelerate the innings at crucial moments has made him one of the most valuable assets in their batting line-up. The five-time champions are likely to continue with the left-hander for at least another season and may retain him in the number four spot for Rs 18 crore.

MS Dhoni







MS Dhoni stats for CSK Year Mat No Runs HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s CT ST Career 264 95 5243 84* 39.13 137.54 0 24 363 252 152 42 2024 14 8 161 37* 53.67 220.55 0 0 14 13 10 0 2023 16 8 104 32* 26 182.46 0 0 3 10 7 3 2022 14 6 232 50* 33.14 123.4 0 1 21 10 9 0 2021 16 4 114 18* 16.28 106.54 0 0 12 3 13 0 2020 14 4 200 47* 25 116.27 0 0 16 7 15 1 2019 15 7 416 84* 83.2 134.62 0 3 22 23 11 5 2018 16 9 455 79* 75.83 150.66 0 3 24 30 11 3 2015 17 5 372 53 31 121.96 0 1 27 17 8 3 2014 16 10 371 57* 74.2 148.4 0 1 22 20 3 1 2013 18 5 461 67* 41.9 162.89 0 4 32 25 15 2 2012 19 5 358 51* 29.83 128.77 0 1 26 9 12 2 2011 16 4 392 70* 43.55 158.7 0 2 25 23 5 5 2010 13 2 287 66* 31.88 136.66 0 2 26 8 5 6 2009 14 5 332 58* 41.5 127.2 0 2 22 9 4 4 2008 16 4 414 65 41.4 133.54 0 2 38 15 6 0 While there has been much talk about Dhoni being retained as an uncapped player by CSK for IPL 2025, it is hard to believe CSK would go through with a decision like this for someone of Dhoni’s stature. If 'Thala' Dhoni decides to pad up for one more season, he is likely to be retained by the team management. However, this time, he can be retained as an uncapped player as media reports suggested that it was Chennai franchise who batted to bring back the rule of treating retired players as an uncapped player.