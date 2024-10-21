Dhoni to Ruturaj: CSK's probable retained players | IPL 2025 auction

In addition, teams can retain a capped player as an uncapped player if he has retired from international cricket at least five years ago. One team that can profit the most from the second rule is the five-time champion Chennai Super Kings, who now have the option to retain their former skipper and star player, MS Dhoni, as an uncapped player. But what could the final retention list of CSK for IPL 2025 look like? Let’s take a look.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Gaikwad has been one of CSK’s most consistent performers ever since he made his debut in 2020, and now, with the extra responsibility of captaincy handed over to him, CSK is more than likely to retain him as their first-choice retention for Rs 18 crore.
|Ruturaj Gaikwad stats for CSK
|Year
|Mat
|No
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|CT
|Career
|66
|8
|2380
|108*
|41.75
|136.86
|2
|18
|217
|91
|36
|2024
|14
|3
|583
|108*
|53
|141.16
|1
|4
|58
|18
|5
|2023
|16
|1
|590
|92
|42.14
|147.5
|0
|4
|46
|30
|17
|2022
|14
|0
|368
|99
|26.29
|126.46
|0
|3
|33
|14
|4
|2021
|16
|2
|635
|101*
|45.35
|136.26
|1
|4
|64
|23
|6
|2020
|6
|2
|204
|72
|51
|120.71
|0
|3
|16
|6
|4
Ravindra Jadeja
|Ravindra Jadeja stats for CSK
|Year
|Mat
|Balls
|Runs
|WKTS
|BBM
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4W
|5W
|Career
|240
|3829
|4864
|160
|5/16
|30.4
|7.62
|23.93
|3
|1
|2024
|14
|282
|369
|8
|3/18
|46.13
|7.85
|35.25
|0
|0
|2023
|16
|342
|431
|20
|3/20
|21.55
|7.56
|17.1
|0
|0
|2022
|10
|198
|248
|5
|3/39
|49.6
|7.52
|39.6
|0
|0
|2021
|16
|294
|346
|13
|3/13
|26.61
|7.06
|22.61
|0
|0
|2020
|14
|218
|318
|6
|2/42
|53
|8.75
|36.33
|0
|0
|2019
|16
|324
|343
|15
|3/9
|22.86
|6.35
|21.6
|0
|0
|2018
|16
|246
|303
|11
|3/18
|27.54
|7.39
|22.36
|0
|0
|2015
|17
|256
|330
|11
|4/24
|30
|7.73
|23.27
|1
|0
|2014
|16
|326
|443
|19
|4/24
|23.31
|8.15
|17.15
|2
|0
|2013
|18
|259
|323
|13
|3/20
|24.84
|7.48
|19.92
|0
|0
|2012
|19
|210
|273
|12
|5/16
|22.75
|7.8
|17.5
|0
|1
More From This Section
|Matheesha Pathirana stats for CSK
|Year
|Mat
|Balls
|Runs
|WKTS
|BBM
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4W
|5W
|Career
|20
|451
|592
|34
|4/28
|17.41
|7.88
|13.26
|1
|0
|2024
|6
|132
|169
|13
|4/28
|13
|7.68
|10.15
|1
|0
|2023
|12
|278
|371
|19
|3/15
|19.53
|8.01
|14.63
|0
|0
|2022
|2
|41
|52
|2
|2/24
|26
|7.61
|20.5
|0
|0
|Shivam Dube stats for CSK
|Year
|Mat
|No
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|CT
|Career
|65
|11
|1502
|95*
|30.04
|146.68
|0
|9
|86
|101
|19
|2024
|14
|3
|396
|66*
|36
|162.3
|0
|3
|28
|28
|2
|2023
|16
|3
|418
|52
|38
|158.33
|0
|3
|12
|35
|6
|2022
|11
|1
|289
|95*
|28.9
|156.22
|0
|2
|22
|16
|6
|MS Dhoni stats for CSK
|Year
|Mat
|No
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|CT
|ST
|Career
|264
|95
|5243
|84*
|39.13
|137.54
|0
|24
|363
|252
|152
|42
|2024
|14
|8
|161
|37*
|53.67
|220.55
|0
|0
|14
|13
|10
|0
|2023
|16
|8
|104
|32*
|26
|182.46
|0
|0
|3
|10
|7
|3
|2022
|14
|6
|232
|50*
|33.14
|123.4
|0
|1
|21
|10
|9
|0
|2021
|16
|4
|114
|18*
|16.28
|106.54
|0
|0
|12
|3
|13
|0
|2020
|14
|4
|200
|47*
|25
|116.27
|0
|0
|16
|7
|15
|1
|2019
|15
|7
|416
|84*
|83.2
|134.62
|0
|3
|22
|23
|11
|5
|2018
|16
|9
|455
|79*
|75.83
|150.66
|0
|3
|24
|30
|11
|3
|2015
|17
|5
|372
|53
|31
|121.96
|0
|1
|27
|17
|8
|3
|2014
|16
|10
|371
|57*
|74.2
|148.4
|0
|1
|22
|20
|3
|1
|2013
|18
|5
|461
|67*
|41.9
|162.89
|0
|4
|32
|25
|15
|2
|2012
|19
|5
|358
|51*
|29.83
|128.77
|0
|1
|26
|9
|12
|2
|2011
|16
|4
|392
|70*
|43.55
|158.7
|0
|2
|25
|23
|5
|5
|2010
|13
|2
|287
|66*
|31.88
|136.66
|0
|2
|26
|8
|5
|6
|2009
|14
|5
|332
|58*
|41.5
|127.2
|0
|2
|22
|9
|4
|4
|2008
|16
|4
|414
|65
|41.4
|133.54
|0
|2
|38
|15
|6
|0
CSK squad for IPL 2024
Check out the full list of CSK players for IPL 2024 with thier salary.
|CSK full squad for IPL 2024 with salary
|Player
|Nationality
|Role
|Price
|MS Dhoni
|Indian
|Wicket-Keeper
|₹12,00,00,000.00
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|Indian
|Batsman
|₹6,00,00,000.00
|Moeen Ali
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹8,00,00,000.00
|Ravindra Jadeja
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹16,00,00,000.00
|Deepak Chahar
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹14,00,00,000.00
|Shivam Dube
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹4,00,00,000.00
|Mitchell Santner
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹1,90,00,000.00
|Rajvardhan Hangargekar
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹1,50,00,000.00
|Prashant Solanki
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹1,20,00,000.00
|Devon Conway
|Overseas
|Batsman
|₹1,00,00,000.00
|Maheesh Theekshana
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹70,00,000.00