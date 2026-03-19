Sanju Samson or MS Dhoni: Who will keep wickets for CSK in IPL 2026?

After a forgettable 2025 season, the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are all set to start their campaign in IPL 2026 against Rajasthan Royals on Monday, March 30, in Guwahati.
CSK once again start the season with a well-stacked squad, all eyes will once again be on their former captain and veteran MS Dhoni. Despite relinquishing his captaincy duties to Ruturaj Gaikwad back in 2024 and demoting himself lower in the batting order, Dhoni remains a crucial part of CSK’s set-up in the upcoming season.
However, one of the biggest questions for the Chennai-based franchise will be who will handle the wicketkeeping duties for the team.
Since his debut back in 2008, Dhoni has remained CSK’s first-choice keeper, but with Sanju Samson’s addition, the question arises whether Dhoni will retain his spot behind the stumps or pass the baton to Samson.
What will be Samson’s role for CSK?
Samson, who was leading the inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals till IPL 2025, was traded to CSK ahead of the IPL 2026 players' auction last year. Despite having a good reputation as a captain, Sanju is unlikely to replace Ruturaj as the team’s leader.
This means the World Cup winning player is likely to play as a top-order batter, and with his current form, Sanju will have no problem adjusting to that role.
On top of that, while there has been no hint from the franchise or the player that Samson will keep wickets in place of Dhoni, he is likely to don the wicket-keeping gloves.
But in the scenario of Sanju standing behind the wicket, will CSK might give Dhoni rest, or will they use him as an impact player? Only time will tell. The most obvious choice will be playing Chennai's beloved Thala as impact sub.
Sanju Samson’s numbers as a batter and wicketkeeper in IPL:
In the last couple of seasons, Dhoni’s agility behind the wickets has been sub-par, unlike his youth when he was considered one of the quickest. This means that while Samson replacing Dhoni as CSK’s wicketkeeper sounds a little far-fetched, it is not unrealistic.
However, if Dhoni decides to pass the baton to Samson, it will be a very tough call for CSK — even bigger than allowing the former skipper to come to bat lower in the order.
Dhoni has been considered one of the best cricketing minds, with his quick planning and game-reading abilities being among the reasons why the Chennai-based franchise have five IPL trophies in their cabinet.
Despite not being the captain for the last two seasons, Dhoni has been helpful on the ground with his inputs from behind the wickets. While Samson has also been exceptional in the same skill, Dhoni outshines him with his vast experience.
Dhoni’s numbers as a batter and wicketkeeper in IPL:
Year
Mat
No
Runs
HS
Avg
SR
100
50
CT
ST
Career
278
100
5439
84*
38.3
137.45
0
24
158
47
2025
14
5
196
30*
24.5
135.17
0
0
6
5
2024
14
8
161
37*
53.67
220.55
0
0
10
0
2023
16
8
104
32*
26
182.46
0
0
7
3
2022
14
6
232
50*
33.14
123.4
0
1
9
0
2021
16
4
114
18*
16.28
106.54
0
0
13
0
2020
14
4
200
47*
25
116.27
0
0
15
1
2019
15
7
416
84*
83.2
134.62
0
3
11
5
2018
16
9
455
79*
75.83
150.66
0
3
11
3
2017
16
4
290
61*
26.36
116
0
1
10
3
2016
14
5
284
64*
40.57
135.23
0
1
8
4
2015
17
5
372
53
31
121.96
0
1
8
3
2014
16
10
371
57*
74.2
148.4
0
1
3
1
2013
18
5
461
67*
41.9
162.89
0
4
15
2
2012
19
5
358
51*
29.83
128.77
0
1
12
2
2011
16
4
392
70*
43.55
158.7
0
2
5
5
2010
13
2
287
66*
31.88
136.66
0
2
5
6
2009
14
5
332
58*
41.5
127.2
0
2
4
4
2008
16
4
414
65
41.4
133.54
0
2
6
0
Instances where Dhoni did not play as wicketkeeper in IPL
MS Dhoni has not kept wickets in only six IPL matches for Chennai Super Kings in his career. Parthiv Patel kept wickets for Chennai in their last five matches of IPL 2008, including the semi-final against Kings XI Punjab and the final against Rajasthan Royals.
Parthiv also kept wickets for Chennai in their campaign opener of IPL 2009 against Mumbai Indians before Dhoni took over the role once again.
International cricket record
Dhoni kept wickets in every international match he played across Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, with no instances of playing purely as a specialist batsman. He holds records such as the most dismissals by an Indian keeper (829 total), including 256 catches and 38 stumpings in Tests, and 91 T20I dismissals.