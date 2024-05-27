Mamata Banerjee hails KKR for winning IPL 2024 final, shares post on X

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lifted the IPL trophy for the third time defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final on Sunday, May 26, 2024. This is a very memorable moment for all the KKR fans, which include West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. She expressed her heartfelt congratulations to the team players, support staff, and the franchise for their record-breaking performance.

Mamata Banerjee took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, "Kolkata Knight Riders' win has brought about an air of celebration all across Bengal. I would like to personally congratulate the players, the support staff and the franchise for their record breaking performance in this season of the IPL. Wishing for more such enchanting victories in the years to come!"



The co-owner of KKR, Shah Rukh Khan, celebrated the victory and showered his love and wishes on his team members. He gave hugs to all the team players and even kissed the mentor Gautam Gambhir's forehead. This is the third title for the franchise and the team won the last two titles in 2012 and 2014 that too under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir.

KKR took to X and shared a heart-winning message for their opposition in the final. The Riders paid respect to SRH and heaped praise for the exceptional season they had in the IPL 2024.

KKR wrote on X stating, "Respect for @SunRisers. One bad game doesn't define the exceptional season you've had in any way. Some unforgettable performances, and a top #TATAIPL2024 season for the men in orange".

Kolkata Knight Riders dominated with their all-round performance against SRH in the final. After losing the toss, the KKR bowler restricted SRH to a score of just 113 runs in only 10.3 overs with eight wickets in hand.