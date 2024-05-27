Business Standard
Kavya Maran in tears after KKR defeats SRH in IPL 2024 final, watch video

Kavya Maran broke down as Kolkata defeated Hyderabad in the final match of the Indian Premier League 2024. KKR chased the target in just 10.3 overs

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 11:08 AM IST

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the final of the Indian Premier League 2024 by 8 wickets. This is the third title of KKR after 2012 and 2014. SRH elected to bat first after winning the toss, the decision backfired as KKR restricted Hyderabad to 113 runs and KKR chased the target in just 10.3 overs in Chennai. 

However, Kolkata shattered the hearts of SRH fans and this was a disappointing night for the SRH side as they posted the lowest ever score in an IPL final. Earlier, the lowest total was scored by Chennai Super Kings.
Kavya Maran broke out

Kavya Maran, the SRH owner, who has been in the pavilion during all of her team's matches in the season, couldn't hold back her tears following the defeat of the team. After initially applauding the team for their efforts, she could be seen breaking down afterwards, ignoring the consoling efforts by the people around her.

Soon after the clip went viral, several people took to X and started posting memes on her. Many people came forward to apologise to her for the defeat.

KKR won by 8 wickets

SRH reached that situation as the two great openers, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, failed to give a good start and lost their wickets in the first two overs. Rahul Tripathi who scored a half-century in the previous match, couldn't capitalise on his form and lost his wickets at a score of just 9 runs. SRH lost three wickets in the first six overs at a score of just 41 runs.

The collapse of Hyderabad continued as they lost Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad and in-form batter, Heinrich Klaasen at a score of 8, 4, and 16 runs, respectively. 

Thanks to captain Pat Cummins who helped the team to cross the 100-run mark and scored 29 runs in 19 deliveries. 

KKR left no scope for SRH to make a comeback in the match as they scored 75/1 runs within the powerplay. Despite losing Sunil Narine in the second over, Venkatesh Iyer and Rahmanullah Gurbaz continued their aggressive batting. 

However, Gurbaz lost his wicket in the 9th over, at a score of 39 runs in 32 balls. Captain Shyreas Iyer then supported Venkatesh Iyer, who scored an unbeaten 52 in 26 balls, helping the team to win the match in just 10.3 overs.

First Published: May 27 2024 | 11:07 AM IST

